9/11 Images: Photos of September 11 That Defined Historic Day

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States when 19 men affiliated with al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes resulting in the deaths of close to 3,000 people.

On the morning of 9/11, terrorists carried out four attacks on U.S. soil where two hijacked planes crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Another hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia and the fourth plane, United Airlines (UA) Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers worked together to stop the terrorists.

At 8:46 a.m. ET on that fateful day, American Airlines (AA) Flight 11 crashed into the upper floors of the North Tower. Just a few minutes later at 9:03 a.m. ET, the second plane, UA Flight 175, flew into the South Tower, striking floors 77 to 85. According to the 9/11 Memorial website, it was estimated that there were between 16,400 and 18,000 people at the World Trade Center (WTC) complex when the planes struck the buildings.

The planes destroyed both the North and the South Tower as well as five other buildings within the WTC complex after the twin towers fell. "The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated. Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery, and clean-up efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed," the 9/11 Memorial website states.

The terrorist's mission, which was planned by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is still seen to this day as the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Over the past 22 years since the attack, the death toll has continued to rise, including many first responders who sustained injuries and illnesses during the recovery and rescue of people.

Newsweek has complied several photos to showcase the day that remains infamous in American history.

The Twin Towers

In the two photos below, the World Trade Center buildings are seen engulfed in flames and large clouds of smoke after they were struck by the two hijacked planes.

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, in New York City. Robert Giroux/Getty Images

A fiery blast rocks one of the World Trade Center buildings after being hit by an airplane. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In another photo, a firefighter can be seen heading toward the twin towers shortly after they were hit to assist with rescue efforts.

Firefighters walk towards one of the towers at the World Trade Center before it collapses. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images/Getty Images

Three other photos shown below capture reactions from people immediately after the twin towers were struck and eventually fell. The photos showcase large clouds of smoke filling the air and the streets as people attempt to evacuate.

Shocked crowds of downtown Manhattanites observe the burning World Trade Center towers. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

People run away as the second tower of the World Trade Center crumbles. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images/Getty Images

Civilians flee down the street as one of the towers of the World Trade Center collapses. Mario Tama/Getty Images

President George W. Bush

On 9/11, then-President George W. Bush traveled to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, to meet with children. While in a classroom, Bush was informed that a plane had struck the World Trade Center, but it was believed to be an accident early on.

At around 9:05 a.m. ET, Bush was informed by then-White House chief of staff Andrew Card that a second plane had struck the World Trade Center. "America is under attack," Card told Bush while he was still in the elementary school classroom.

The photo shown below captures the moment Bush was informed of the attack.

Then-President George W. Bush has his early morning school reading event interrupted in Sarasota, Florida, by his chief of staff Andrew Card shortly after news of the terrorist attacks. Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP/Getty Images

Another photo shown below captured the moment Bush addressed the nation following the attacks.

Then-President George W. Bush addresses the nation from the White House following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Greg Mathieson/Mai/Getty Images/Getty Images

The Pentagon

At around 9:37 a.m. ET, the third plane, AA Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia. The photos below showcased the damage the crash caused to the building.

In this handout provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), smoke pours from the fire following an attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Federal Bureau of Investigation via Getty Images/Getty Images

Smoke comes out from the southwest E-ring of the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, after a plane crashed into the building and set off a huge explosion. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Flight 93

According to the 9/11 Memorial website, passengers on UA Flight 93 learned of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon while on board, and decided to act against the terrorists who hijacked their flight.

"The plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.," the 9/11 Memorial website says.

The photo shown below captures the area where Flight 93 crashed, with investigative crews responding shortly after.