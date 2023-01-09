'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Hit Out at Ed Brown After He's Exposed for Lying

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans have called out Ed Brown after he got caught lying to his, now ex, fiancée Liz Woods, leading to them breaking up for the eleventh time.

The duo have been starring on Season 7 of the TLC show, which follows the lives of couples from various other series in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to see how their relationships have worked out.

Fans have seen the pair battle with lingering trust and control issues across the season, as well as family troubles as Brown's friends and family have been reluctant to welcome his new fiancée into the fold.

Then, during Sunday evening's installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, which sees the cast go over the events of the season, Brown, 57, asked Woods, 29, for his engagement ring back, marking their eleventh break up since meeting in 2020.

The drama began when Brown's ex-fiancée Rosemarie "Rose" Vega appeared at the tell-all via video link to reveal that she had spoken with Brown, and that he had even asked if he could visit her in the Philippines, during his relationship with Woods.

Brown, often referred to as "Big Ed," and Vega featured on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2016, but broke up at the end of filming due to different ideas on having children.

The pair have clearly kept in touch, however, with the most recent message, which a screenshot was shown of, being sent from Brown to Vega just two days before he proposed to Woods in August 2021.

Woods was clearly shocked by the revelation that her fiancé had been in touch with his ex and told him she didn't know if she had "any respect left" for him, leading him to ask for the ring back.

Back at their hotel, Brown attempted to make amends, before quickly turning on Woods and blaming her for not having his back.

"You just need to know where I was at today. I was drowning, and I felt like you were stepping on my head. The one person I wanted to count on and stand beside me, right or wrong, and I thought that was you," he told Woods.

"I can't do that when it was a lie," she replied. "You could have just told me you reached out."

Brown then said he "doesn't even remember the texts," telling Woods to "take accountability for [her]self."

When Woods reiterated that it was Brown who had "got caught" doing something wrong, Brown replied: "I didn't get caught in anything. You act like I'm trying to lie to you ... number one, I don't lie. Here I am trying to defend myself and I have six other couples pouncing down my throat, and you're standing there and you're letting me drown."

He then accused Woods' emotional response of being a "performance" to gain sympathy from the other couples who were present at the tell-all, which did not go down well with Woods.

Taking to Twitter after the scenes aired on TLC, fans were quick to condemn Brown for his initial lie, as well as for his actions in the aftermath.

Posting on the social media site, one viewer said: "Ed gets caught lying and texting other women but Liz being upset at that is a 'performance' and she is in the wrong for not defending him? That math ain't mathing #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter."

While another said: "Ed, you didn't remember texting your ex to tell her you wanted to visit her? You were drowning? BULL [poo emoji] I hope Liz sees her worth. #90DayFiance."

"Big Ed is absolutely horrendous wow #90DayFiance," added a third unimpressed viewer.

A fourth posted: "Unbelievably Ed doubles down on blaming Liz. Gaslighting pro #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll."

Woods and Brown appeared to be over at the end of the episode but fans will need to tune in to future episodes to see if their tumultuous engagement can get back on track.

Elsewhere on Sunday's episode of the Season 7 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Angela Deem walked off stage after hearing voice recordings of her husband Michael Ilesanmi appearing to cheat on her by speaking to another woman and inviting her to his home in Nigeria for Valentine's Day.

Ilesanmi, 34, insisted the woman he left the message for was a fan and he was simply being polite, but Deem, 56, was not convinced, telling her co-stars: "I feel broken. I don't know what to do, either accept him or get out of it. And that's where I am. I got a lotta thinking to do. I might be making the hardest decision of my life."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all continues Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.