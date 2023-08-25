Sports

Aaron Judge's 'Hideous' Shoes Mocked

By
Sports Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB Nike

New York Yankees baseball player Aaron Judge has been mocked online by some after he was seen wearing his new bright pink Air Jordan cleats—his first since signing with the Jordan Brand.

The Yankees have a strict uniform policy, but Judge was seen wearing his new cleats during their 6-5 defeat by the Boston Red Sox on Sunday as well as during batting practice ahead of the game, when he wore matching gloves as well.

The athlete revealed them after Jordan's Player Edition (PE) designer, Ryan Smith, shared images of Judge's "Double Gum" Air Jordan 1 Low cleats on Instagram on August 18.

When a photo of the footwear was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by MLB Life on Wednesday, it was inundated with comments from users, with a good proportion not brimming with positivity about its looks.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge's new cleats are seen on August 20. Judge has been mocked online by some after he was seen wearing his new bright pink Air Jordan cleats—his first since signing with the Jordan Brand. Getty Images

The exclusive cleats were inspired by the first meeting Judge had with the Jordan team, according to Smith, in which he told them about his famous in-game bubblegum chewing ritual.

The history-making home run hitter told them that he always pops two pieces of gum at the beginning of the first inning and then will only change it if he strikes out. He continues to do this throughout the game, with Judge hoping that he can get a strike before the gum loses its flavor.

The design of the shoes were met with derision by many on X, with one user reposting the reveal along with the quote: "They're almost as hideous as the Yankees' record."

Another compared the cleats to a medication used to combat the symptoms of heartburn, acid reflux and indigestion, which also has a distinct bright pink color.

They wrote: "Dude has the Pepto Bismol 11s."

Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge celebrates in the dugout after his first inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Getty Images

This was followed by a number of others making a similar comparison to the medicine.

A third compared the new shoes to some petite dance footwear, commenting: "Cute ballerina shoes."

However, there were others who were loving the design, with one X user writing that it is a great tie-in to a current box office hit at the cinemas: "It is giving Barbie vibes and I am here for it!"

While another declared: "I would def rock these. Straight fire!"

A third thought these were a hot take, posting: "These are actually pretty 🔥"

Jordan Brand has not yet said whether the cleats will be made available in stores for fans to buy.

Newsweek has contacted Judge and Smith on social media and has emailed Jordan Brand for comment.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Aaron Judge or Major League Baseball (MLB)? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC