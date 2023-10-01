Aaron Rodgers Injury: What We Know About the Jets QB 2 Weeks Later

While no one ever wants to see an injury, it was especially disappointing to see Aaron Rodgers go down during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. For New York Jets fans, the impact was obvious; the quarterback was supposed to be the long-awaited heir to Joe Namath's throne, leading the team to glory with a combination of skill and swagger. Even for neutral fans, though, seeing a star player at the center of a massive storyline bow out so early felt like a blow.

But now, we're a bit further into the NFL season. The initial shock has worn off, but Rodgers' injured Achilles is still affecting the league at large.

So, what is the signal-caller's status? And how have things been playing out during his time on the sidelines?

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is looked at by the medical staff on the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills on September 11, 2023. What do we know about the quarterback's injury? Michael Owens/Getty Images

What Actually Happened to Rodgers?

In many situations, a season-ending injury is unfortunately obvious. When Rodgers went down, though, things seemed rather ordinary. He absorbed what looked like a standard sack, but then he got up, went back down and things only got worse as he entered the blue tent on the sidelines before being carted off the field.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh suggested that things weren't looking good. It turned out that the franchise's worst fears were realized; Rodgers tore his Achilles and promptly went under the knife.

Can Rodgers Return This Season?

When the full extent of the quarterback's injury was revealed, the general assumption was that he suffered a season-ending setback. But professional athletes are fierce competitors who will view anything as a challenge. That's especially true of Rodgers, who has built a career on proving his doubters wrong.

"Give me the doubts," he said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

And while motivation can be a powerful force, the historical precedent isn't in Rodgers' favor. A Sporting News write-up, which cited a 2010 study published in Lower Extremity Review, said that recovery usually ends up taking about 11 months. While athletes can resume physical activity sooner, there's a big difference between working out and playing in an NFL game.

Even more optimistic timelines, like Cam Akers' five and a half months out of action, are probably too tight for the current campaign. Rodgers went down on September 11; Super Bowl LVIII will take place exactly five months later on February 11.

And, even if the Jets make it that far and Rodgers is able to play, would it be wise to throw a rusty player into the deep end on the NFL's biggest stage?

"As Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything is possible,'" Rodgers said when asked about returning this season.

Is Rodgers' NFL Career Over?

There's no way to know what the future holds, especially after an injury. But those around Rodgers don't expect him to hang up his pads without returning to the gridiron.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out," Saleh said after the QB went down. "At the same time, for him, he's working through a whole lot of head space, things he needs to deal with."

If you add the rest of the pieces into the equation—Rodgers quotes and social media presence focus on a return—it's safe to assume that he won't call it a career without at least trying to come back.

Will his 39-year-old body be able to handle it? Only time will tell.

The QB Can Still Help His Team Prepare

While he won't be able to take the field, even by the most optimistic estimates, for months, that doesn't mean Rodgers can't help his team. On September 22, Saleh told reporters that he was hoping to get him back into the building sooner rather than later.

#Jets are hoping to get Aaron Rodgers back in the building next week, per Saleh. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 22, 2023

Even from afar, though, it sounds like Rodgers has been trying to guide his replacement through a tricky situation.

"I talk to Zach [Wilson] all the time," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of Week 3. "I love Zach, Zach's my guy. I'm pulling for him. We talk every single day. Just want him to go out and play free and confident this week. Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Jets haven't beaten them in a while. So good time to end the streak."

Rodgers' Replacement Has Struggled

Despite those conversations with Rodgers, Wilson hasn't proved to be a world-beater. Through three games (two starts), he has completed 44-of-88 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns. He's also thrown four interceptions and been sacked eight times. The Jets won in Week 1 but lost the next two games to slump below .500.

During the Jets' 15-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, things got especially ugly. As the offense sputtered, boos rained down on the quarterback. On X, formerly, even Namath criticized Wilson's play.

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Despite that situation, though, the Jets' brass seems unfazed. Despite reports of quarterbacks reaching out to offer their services, New York's brass hasn't moved to replace Wilson.

On one hand, that's understandable; you can't prepare for a massive injury, and a couple of bad performances shouldn't prompt a panic move. On the other, though, NFL windows close quickly. It would be a waste if the Jets simply sat on their hands as losses piled up.