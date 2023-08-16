Aaron Rodgers, Jets Teammates Stunned by Mentalist on 'Hard Knocks'

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback who isn't afraid to speak his mind, was left speechless during Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks.

The second episode of this season's hit HBO documentary series saw the Jets invite Oz "The Mentalist" Pearlman to their training camp facility in New Jersey to mystify the team. Pearlman is a former America's Got Talent finalist whose performances, he said on the show, go beyond "boring" card tricks.

"My job? Get inside your heads," Pearlman said to Jets players.

For his signature trick of the show, Pearlman worked his magic on Rodgers. The four-time MVP was instructed to open a card deck, look through the cards, think of one of them in his head, and then cover the deck in his hands.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Rich Schultz/Getty

Moments earlier, Pearlman asked Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel to think of an animal, which Manuel later revealed to be a goldfish. For the grand finale, Pearlman rightly picked which card Rodgers was thinking of, then snapped his fingers and somehow made an encased goldfish appear between Rodgers' hands.

Rodgers smiled quietly in amazement, showing off the goldfish to his teammates. The rest of the room wasn't so quiet. Jets players quickly leapt from their seats and started yelling in shock.

"What if you would have picked a giraffe, though," one player said to Manuel.

Watch the full trick below.

Earlier in Pearlman's act, he brought Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the front of the room. The former Kansas City Chiefs wideout was instructed to select one jigsaw puzzle piece among dozens scattered on a table. The piece Hardman picked fit perfectly into a Jets puzzle Pearlman had hidden earlier.

Pearlman then asked Hardman to predict the next Super Bowl matchup, including the final score.

The 25-year-old responded that the Jets would beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, 31-21. No surprise, but Pearlman somehow saw that coming.

"If all the pieces come together in a season, it could be absolute perfection," Pearlman said before taking the puzzle from earlier in the trick, flipping it around, and showing off to the team that he had already written down that Hardman would make that prediction.

"That's crazy," Hardman said while shaking his head.

This trick, and the ensuing reactions, can be seen below.