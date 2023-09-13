Aaron Rodgers Makes First Comments Since Injury: 'I Shall Rise Yet Again'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in his first public comments since tearing his left Achilles tendon on Monday Night Football, said he is "completely heartbroken" by the injury but humbled by the support he has received.

Rodgers posted three photos and a long caption to his Instagram on Wednesday evening.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc," Rodgers said in the post. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon. I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

Rodgers' teammates Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall are among the Jets players who have responded to the post. The official NFL account also replied, telling Rodgers to "get well soon."

The Jets traded for the four-time MVP this offseason. The last few months were full of hype for Gang Green now that they found their missing piece at quarterback. Jets fans had Super Bowl expectations with Rodgers under center. Rodgers received a warm welcome as he ran onto the field with an American flag before Monday's season-opener against the Bills.

But Rodgers' season ended nearly as quickly as it began.

Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers on the Jets' fourth offensive play of the game. Rodgers' left foot appeared to get stuck on the turf on the play. With 10:56 remaining in the first quarter, Rodgers had to be assisted off the field. An MRI the next day confirmed that Rodgers completely tore his left Achilles tendon. The 39-year-old was ruled out for the season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets stretches as he warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rogers says he will "rise again" after his recent injury. Michael Owens/Getty Images

"I feel more for Aaron than anyone," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers after the game. "He's invested so much into this organization, so much into this journey he's embarked on and wanting to be a part of what we have going here and how much he's invested into not only this organization, but his teammates, himself, this fanbase, this city. I have a lot of emotions for him."

The Jets went on to defeat the Bills, 22-16, in overtime. Zach Wilson relieved Rodgers and finished 14-of-21 passing for 140 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Rodgers finished his Wednesday Instagram post with, "Proud of my guys, 1-0."

The Jets placed Rodgers on injured reserve on Tuesday. Saleh said that Wilson will be the starter moving forward for the Jets, though the team will look to sign a signal-caller with Rodgers out. Tim Boyle was on the team's practice squad during Monday's game.

After the injury, speculation started that Rodgers may opt not to play again given his age. Pat McAfee, who often has Rodgers on his show, said Tuesday that he believes Rodgers will make a comeback after his injury. Saleh agreed with that sentiment on Wednesday.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh said.