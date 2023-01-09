Aaron Rodgers Refusing To Swap Jerseys Prompts Retirement Speculation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has prompted speculation that he is going to retire from the NFL, following his actions after the loss to the Detroit Lions meant that the Pack would not be heading into the postseason.

Rodgers had to avoid defeat to the Lions in the final game of the regular season to send the Packers into the playoffs but an unexpected 20-16 loss meant that there were emotional scenes on the field, with Rodgers' actions being closely monitored by fans and media alike.

The 39-year-old QB was caught refusing to swap his jersey with Lions' rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams at Lambeau Field, with Rodgers saying: "I'm gonna hold on to this one."

It is usually commonplace that jerseys are exchanged but Rodgers headed to the locker room with his famous number 12 jersey still on.

His walk back from the field was also scrutinized as he took his time to savor the atmosphere in his home stadium before heading down the tunnel with his longtime teammate and friend, Randall Cobb.

Rodgers' body language gave the impression that this could be the last time, as speculation about him retiring from the game heated up the second the game clock reached zero.

The Packers QB then asked TV cameras to not follow him towards the locker room as he appeared to be in deep conversation with Cobb, with the two players putting their arms around each other on a couple of occasions before heading out of view.

Fans were quick to take to social media to thank Rodgers for his contribution to the Packers over 18 seasons as they believed that this could have been his last game for them.

One fan tweeted: "Thank you @AaronRodgers12 [folded hands emoji]."

Another added: "@AaronRodgers12 man, if this was it, thanks you for the memories! If not, kewl."

A third wrote: "For some reason I feel like Aaron Rodgers is going to retire this offseason."

Rodgers himself was quick to speak about the inevitable speculation that this was the last time he will be seen in a Packers jersey, but didn't really give fans much hope that he will be back next season as he listed a heap of demands that he feels need to be met for him to continue.

For now though, he said he will take stock and start making plans after that.

He said postgame on Sunday: "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is.

"And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away."

Rodgers continued: "Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

There are 150 million reasons why Rodgers may continue to play as he signed a deal to take him through to 2026, just before this season.

The three year, $150 million contract would take him up to be being aged 43 but there are options in his deal for the 2023 season and 2024.

Rodgers said that "it's a feeling," what will determine whether he will be back to play another season but did admit that he needs to decide on a number of factors before going ahead for another year.

The future Hall of Famer said: "Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team?

"I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league, but I'm also a realist, and I understand where we're at as a team.

"We're a young team; there could be some changes with some of the older guys, and it could be time to step away.

"But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I'll have to see what it feels like once I'm away from it."

Rodgers has had quite a career with four All-Pros and 10 Pro Bowl selections over his time. He also had four MVP trophies along with a Super Bowl ring from 2011, a game in which he was named MVP as well.

He would have passed for 475 touchdowns and had a 147-75-1 record with the Packers over nearly two decades with the team.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.