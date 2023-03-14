Aaron Rodgers Puzzles Fans With Cryptic Message Amid Jets Rumors

Aaron Rodgers broke his Twitter silence with a message that has led to confusion among fans as to whether it referenced a potential move to the New York Jets.

The 39-year-old quarterback is seemingly at the end of the road of his career with the Green Bay Packers, while many NFL analysts predict that Rodgers will be the solution to the Jets' QB crisis.

The Jets looked set for a playoff place until a collapse in the second half of the season, with their incumbent in the quarterback starting position, Zach Wilson, taking much of the blame for the poor performances.

Talk of the league is that Rodgers would be brought in to get the Jets the chance of going into the postseason and give Wilson some valuable tips and experience from one of the most celebrated players in that position of the past decade.

When Rodgers seemingly posted on Twitter, after weeks of inaction on the social media site, the ambiguous message "SULLLLLL," it left many scratching their heads.

In trying to decipher the message, one Jets fan posted: ""SULLLLL" could be in reference to Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger who made an emergency landing in New York's Hudson River in January of 2009. Plane = #Jets + New York's Hudson River Makes sense if you don't think about it."

Another joked that the tweet was a metaphor for how the Jets season ends: "6 Ls, he really is preparing to play in the AFC EAST."

As NFL fans wait to hear what Rodgers' decision will be on his team for next season, there then came a reasonable explanation as to what the tweet meant.

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas quote-tweeted the post, along with three laughing face emojis and three shrugging emojis, along with the comment: "I told y'all I have his phone."

It was then revealed that "SULLLLLL" was a reference to the end of Douglas' first name and that was him trying to show that he had Rodgers' phone with him.

Earlier in the day Douglas had hit out at Jets players making overtures to Rodgers on social media.

The cornerback quote-tweeted a question posted as to why Packers players were not on social media trying to persuade Rodgers to say, with the answer: "Because we have his number. We can actually text him instead of writing it on social media. As our leader he knows how each person on the roster feels about him."

Rodgers then liked Douglas' post. The cornerback then went on to to ask Rodgers' followers what they wanted to read to prove that he had the quarterback's phone.

He tweeted: "What do you want me to tweet on his account and I will, something that shows it's me," and then 40 minutes later the cryptic tweet appeared.

An announcement on the future of Rodgers is expected soon with many believing he will make the switch from the Packers to the Jets.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.