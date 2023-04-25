Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Zach Wilson's Shady Remarks Resurface Amid Trade

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly had his trade from Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets agreed, but it looks like there might not be a friendly welcome when he gets there.

The 39-year-old quarterback and four-time NFL MVP has long been mooted to be moving to the Jets after the Packers failed to make the playoffs last season. The Jets have been looking to find the quarterback who will propel them to the postseason after falling out of love with current QB incumbent, Zach Wilson.

"Major compensation" has reportedly been agreed between the teams, with the Jets trading away a number of high draft picks to land a short-term shot at getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The quarterback is set to move from Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, but shady words from the current QB have resurfaced. Getty Images

Rodgers has acknowledged that he won't be a shoe-in for the starting role at the Jets, despite what the New Yorkers have gambled away to land him.

An old quote from Wilson resurfaced on Twitter as the deal was done. It read that Rodgers can expect "hell" when he arrives in the Big Apple.

Barstool Sports posted a photo of Wilson on Twitter along with his quote: "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day."

While this might be interpreted as a rather confrontational welcome to New York, Rodgers liked the post on Twitter. It shows that he is ready to battle for the quarterback slot.

Welcome to Hell, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/SZxpwlI5lf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2023

Of course, Wilson's fighting talk might be just a way of getting the pair into the right psychological state of mind so that they can push each other and become better together.

Rodgers' deal is also said to include a first-round draft pick for this year, a second-round draft pick for this year and a conditional first-round pick in 2024.

The Jets and Packers will also be swapping first-round draft picks in this week's draft, which means that the Packers will move up two spots to a No. 13 pick.

The Pack will also gain the Jets' two second-round picks, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65 per cent of the Jets' offensive snaps next season.

The Jets will receive the 15th overall pick from Green Bay, as well as the Packers fifth-rounder.

Jets General Manager Brian Gutekunst told a news conference that he expected the Rodgers deal to be done before the NFL Draft begins on Thursday.

Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He tweeted of the Rodgers move: "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day." Getty Images

"Obviously Aaron's up there in age," said Gutekunst. "I think he's got some really good football left in him... As we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us.

"We're chasing Super Bowls, and that's an important thing. We were eight and nine last year and as we move forward, it was more about what we're going to do to get better."

