Abandoned Dog Anesthetized to Shave 'Extremely Matted' Fur Left for Years

An "extremely matted" dog has been transformed after having her first haircut in two years, according to a pet charity.

Shih tzu Pepper was found in "such a state" under a bush in Liverpool, in the northwest of England, that she was taken to a local vet on July 12.

The dog had been left without being properly groomed for years, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

A photo of Pepper before her hair was cut. The dog is now being cared for by the RSPCA. RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said in a statement sent to Newsweek that Pepper was "extremely matted' and that they believe she hadn't been groomed in about two years.

She added: "The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anesthetic. Underneath her fur, her skin was red raw, she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering."

Pepper has since been taken to an RSPCA branch, where she is said to be making a good recovery and now looks like a different dog following a much-needed haircut.

Pengilly added: "It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place. Someone must know who owned her.

"We followed up the details on her microchip, which is how we know her name, but sadly we haven't been able to find out who owned her as the contact details aren't up to date.

"After her shave, she looks like a new dog and is a lot more comfortable. It is just sad that she has gone through so much."

Pepper before and after her hair cut. The dog needed to be put under in order to have her trim. RSPCA

According to the RSPCA, in 2021 the charity rehomed 26,945 animals, which represented an 8 percent drop compared to the year before.

In comparison, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year and that this breaks down to 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.

The ASPCA added: "Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

"We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)."

It continued: "About 810,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of those, 710,000 are dogs and 100,000 are cats."

According to business magazine Forbes, the population of pet dogs in 2020 was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million and the number of pet cats was believed to be about 60.2 million to 61.9 million.