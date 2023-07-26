Puppy Dumped at Texas Gas Station Amid Heat Wave Breaks Hearts: 'So Wrong'

A video of a dog that was rescued after being abandoned at a gas station in Texas during a heat wave has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Kays Ways, a Texas-based rescue/nonprofit, and has received 1.2 million views. A message overlaid on the clip, captured in Hill County, reads: "The gas station employees posted on all the local pages looking for owners & for help.

"At 4pm on my way home, I checked the posts and the updates said he was still there. I had a crate in the back and decided to pick him up to get him out of the heat," the message adds. The footage shows a car pulling up to a gas station where a dog is seen standing around. A later video of paperwork for the dog shows the pup is "a Great Pyrenese type mix". He is around 5 to 6 months old, the woman said in another video.

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the country each year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The animals that enter shelters include strays that are "often found on the streets and brought in by Good Samaritans or local law authorities," the nonprofit says.

The latest viral post comes as excessive heat warnings and advisories continue in parts of the U.S., including Texas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of western north and central Texas as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth "metroplex" until 9 p.m. local time on July 26. "Afternoon high temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 90s to around 106 degrees," the NWS said.

A voice in the viral TikTok clip is heard saying, "Hey, bud. You wanna go for a ride?" as a car pulls up to the gas station and a door is opened in front of the pup.

"Hi, I'm here to get you," the voice adds, as the dog approaches. "Let's get in the car and get you out of this heat," the person says as a hand strokes the animal's head.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "I updated all the posts and let everyone know where he is, just in case an owner comes forward."

The pup has been doing well since he cooled off, the poster wrote in a caption shared with a video posted five days ago. They added that "he got a flea/tick pill to get rid of the fleas & some electrolytes."

A video posted four days ago said the dog's owner has yet to be found and that the puppy has been kept in a separate quarantine area.

"This puppy was clearly a pet... I did not leave him in the kennel last night... he did so well just being inside," the poster said in the video.

"Amazingly, I came in this morning, nothing was destroyed" and he didn't freak out or get nervous when a leash was put on him, the poster added.

The latest post has melted the hearts of TikTok users, with zoreslavamokliak2 writing: "Such a great looking dog. Why would some one leave him at the gas station. That is so wrong. He deserves better."

Jamie Pruitt wrote: "when you said I'm here to get you I sobbed."

User @butterflymegg commented: "He's standing there like he's waiting for you to pick him up."

User @msyvetteyvonne wrote: "Poor baby was waiting for someone to come along to save him, he seems like a sweet boy."

Shannon Rose From The Dead posted: "Thank you for helping the baby!!"

User 50shadesofgrayness commented: "I hate seeing animals out alone like this. You are a living angel on earth."

