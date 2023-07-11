News

Abandoned Dog So Matted He Looked Like a 'Wig' Unrecognizable After Rescue

By
News Dogs Animals Pets Missouri

A dog's remarkable transformation from looking "like a wig" to the "sweetest" pooch has been widely praised.

The matted dog, rescued from the middle of the road, looked little more than "a wig" and was taken to the animal rescue Mac's Mission in the Missouri Bootheel area on Saturday, July 9.

Mac's Mission founder Rochelle Steffen told Newsweek that the dog, called Pear, was immediately taken to the rescue center by a local resident where she was cared for.

The founder said it was lucky that Pear did not get run over as she "didn't even look like a living dog."

A split image of Pear the dog
A split image of Pear before being treated. Pear was left in the middle of the road before being taken to the rescue center. Mac's Mission

Steffen said: "She was the sweetest and just sat there while we got all the terrible thick matts of her which took quite a while. Thankfully, she didn't have maggots from the matts which many do when they get matted.

"We assessed her condition and found her to be missing an entire eyeball. This seemed like an older injury but was still a bit gunky, as well as her other eye."

She said: "We got her cleaned up, shaved down, and a bath to get rid of any grime and fleas. She got settled into one of our spaces and fell asleep pretty quickly."

Photos shared by Mac's Mission show Pear with long matted hair which was cut short later to finally reveal her face.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

The ASPCA stated: "We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)."

It said approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year: 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.

photo of Pear after being treated
A photo of Pear after being treated. Pear needed to have most of her matted hair removed. Mac's Mission

According to its website, Mac's Mission focuses its efforts on so-called "janky" dogs who need urgent medical care and would die without life-saving care.

It added that while the organization is based in Jackson, the rescue operates nationwide and takes care of dogs that are most in need.

Business magazine Forbes estimates that as of 2023, 66 percent—estimated to be 86.9 million—U.S. homes own at least one pet. It said that this is up from 56 percent in 1988.

The magazine found that dogs were the most popular pet in the U.S. with 65.1 million households owning at least one followed by cats, with 46.5 million homes owning one.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC