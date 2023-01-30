Who Is Abigail Breslin's Husband? Actress Marries Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin has married her long-time beau Ira Kunyansky in a lavish ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

"Ya girl got married," Breslin wrote on Instagram on Sunday alongside a photo of her wedding band and engagement ring, adding in another post, "married my bestest friend."

The Little Miss Sunshine actress, 26, and Kunyansky got engaged in February 2022 and have been dating since at least 2017.

According to Kunyansky's Facebook and Instagram, he was born in Odesa, Ukraine and has been a cryptocurrency investor since around 2013.

The money man lives in California, is Jewish and a big New England Patriots fan, according to social media.

His Instagram bio says he "Took a bite out of AAPL in '09," likely referring to buying Apple stock.

He also worked at travel company, Back of House, which provides hotel, dining and nightlife experiences in major cities. It is not known if he still works there.

Kunyansky gushed over his new bride on Instagram writing, "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9."

The actress promised to share more details of the wedding including her dress and makeup secrets in the coming days.

Hollywood stars flocked to congratulate the pair including Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, who wrote of Breslin's wedding announcement, "AHHHHHHHHHH."

Will & Grace's Debra Messing wrote "Mazel Tov" and Elle Fanning of The Great fame added "❤️❤️❤️."

Actress Beth Grant wrote: "All the best wishes in the world!! Love you always. ❤️❤️❤️."

Other stars to comment on her post included, Ryan Phillippe, Kat McNamara and Niecy Nash.

Breslin and Kunyansky revealed their engagement in 2022 when Breslin shared a close-up photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

They went Instagram official in November 2017, when the actress posted a photo of Kunyansky driving and wrote "thankful for this perfect babekin" with two love heart emojis.

Breslin was a ubiquitous face on screen in the early 2000s for her roles in Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, in which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role. She also starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Roberts in Scream Queens.

She has more than 50 film and television credits to her name and by 2021 her films had grossed more than $976 million domestically. Breslin is one of the highest grossing actors under 30 according to Stacker, an online journalism platform.

Stacker used January 2020 data from film industry data website The Numbers to rank the top 30 actors under 30 according to total domestic box office earnings.

Other notable names on the list included Zendaya, JD McCrary, Georgie Henley, Justice Smith and Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright.