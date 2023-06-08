Culture

Discovery+ Faces Boycott Calls Over Abraham Lincoln Video—'Woke Narrative'

By
Culture Abraham Lincoln Pride Month Boycott

Discovery+ is the latest brand facing backlash as disgruntled social media users are unhappy with a documentary it produced speculating about Abraham Lincoln's sexuality.

A string of major brands—including Bud Light beer, Hershey's chocolate, Fox News and Target—have been the target of boycott campaigns in recent months over their collaboration with LGBTQ+ individuals or their perceived "wokeness."

Conservatives have now taken to Twitter to express their anger at the latest brand, Discovery+, over an episode of the streamer's series, The Book of Queer.

abraham lincoln and pride flag
The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln, sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C. (Inset) A view of the Pride Flag at West Hollywood Park on June 02, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Discovery+ is the latest brand facing backlash as disgruntled social media users are unhappy with a documentary it produced speculating about Abraham Lincoln's sexuality. Getty Images North America/Scott Dudelson

Titled What They Didn't Teach Us About Abraham Lincoln, the episode explores the long-held theory that the 16th American president was either gay or bisexual.

In the seven-minute episode, actors recreate the narration as experts weigh in on the topic. The show uses information from the 2005 book The Intimate World of Abraham Lincoln by C.A. Tripp to back up its claims.

The episode, which was first published for Pride Month in 2022, has now resurfaced as a point of ire for conservatives.

"For Pride, Discovery+ is promoting 8 minutes of revisionist history inspired by Queer Theory. Their claim: Abraham Lincoln was a flaming Queer, didn't love his wife & had 4 male lovers. The amount of historical inaccuracies they report to fit the Woke narrative is staggering," wrote one user on Twitter who shared the episode in a tweet that has been viewed around 168,000 times.

"Discovery has become trash," wrote another person.

And a third added: "This discovery + is absolutely unbelievable garbage propaganda 👇this has gotten way way out of hand."

Research into Lincoln's sexuality started in the early 20th century after a Lincoln biography by Carl Sandburg published in 1926 described his relationship with Joshua Fry Speed as "a streak of lavender, and spots soft as May violets."

Many years later, Tripp asserted in his book that Lincoln may have had up to four male lovers, including sharing a bed with David Derickson, the captain of his bodyguards.

Read more

Tripp uncovered letters between Lincoln and Speed that reportedly suggested the men shared an intimate relationship.

However, other academics have disputed the theories, citing the use of language at the time or it being commonplace for men to share a bed.

"He was not very fond of girls, as he seemed to me," Lincoln's stepmother, Sarah Bush Lincoln, told a friend.

Lincoln married Mary Todd in 1842 after becoming engaged in 1840. The pair had four sons, Robert, Edward, William, and Thomas. Some academics have said this does not necessarily disprove the theories about his sexuality, as it would have been necessary or expected of him to marry, especially as Lincoln was seeking public office.

Academics have also stated there is no definitive evidence to suggest Lincoln was not straight, but Professor Scott Thompson, from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, told The Guardian otherwise in 2004.

"Make no mistake - Abe Lincoln was gay," Thompson said.

The British newspaper noted that Harvard professor and Lincoln biographer David Donald has said there is no definitive proof of Lincoln having had affairs with men.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC