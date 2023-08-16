Abused Dog Who Appeared To Have Been 'Skinned' Makes Remarkable Recovery

A rescue dog has made an incredible transformation after being discovered without any fur and is now happily settled in a foster home.

When Willow was discovered in Raleigh, North Carolina, she was taken to Warrenton Animal Shelter for immediate treatment and care. Willow was covered in mange and had no fur on her body due to malnourishment, but Judith Texier from CrisisDogsNC knew this pup deserved a second chance at life.

After poor Willow was found wandering around helplessly in July, Texier said she "looked as if she had been skinned" and the shelter got her the medical attention she urgently needed.

Willow the day she was found in July (left), and (right) pictured weeks later after beginning her recovery. Willow is thought to be 8 months old, and a cross between a great Dane and pit bull. Judith Texier / CrisisDogsNC

Texier told Newsweek: "She had been found wandering, which means she was dumped. Willow (named by the shelter) suffered such extreme neglect she had no fur, as a result of mange and starvation.

"The day after her rescue she had projectile, bloody diarrhea. We rushed her to emergency, fearing that she had Parvo. Then she was on IV for several days for hydration, and fortunately, she tested negative for Parvo and heartworm."

Parvo is a highly contagious virus which can cause lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fever and diarrhea, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Canine parvovirus is spread through dog-to-dog contact, contact with infected environments or people. It can even spread through contaminated kennels, bowls, collars and leashes, so shelters must be vigilant if any dog shows signs of the virus.

The shelter was equally grateful that Willow also tested negative for heartworm, which is transmitted through mosquitoes. The AVMA explains that when a mosquito bites an animal, young heartworms, or microfilariae, enter their system. They develop into adult heartworms over the following months and can damage the blood vessels, in turn reducing the heart's pumping ability.

Willow is thought to be a mix of great Dane and American pit bull, and she amazed everyone at the shelter with her "surprisingly quick" recovery. Once she began treatment for the mange, and Willow's fur started growing back, she showed instant signs of improvement, much to Texier's delight.

"I immediately wanted to rescue the dog, but the team was hesitant because it would take a lot of money," Texier continued. "But I knew we were taking her in. My intuition proved right as she's exceptionally gentle and resilient."

Mange is a skin condition caused by mites that many stray or neglected dogs will experience, resulting in minimal or no fur, sores all over their skin and crusty patches. The American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights that many dogs with mange look as though their skin has turned to stone.

Despite the pain that mange can cause a dog, it can be treated. According to the AKC, procedures to rid a dog of mange include hair clipping, weekly baths in medical shampoos, and topical treatments to kill the mites.

Willow pictured when she was discovered wandering around North Carolina, without any fur on her body. Judith Texier said that Willow looked like she'd been skinned when they first discovered her. Judith Texier / CrisisDogsNC

After spending several days in the emergency vets, Willow was given to a foster family where she could continue her recovery. Despite the traumatic experiences that Willow had been though, she settled into her foster home within a matter of days. As a result of her calm and loving nature, Texier added that the family "fell in love with her" by the third day of taking care of her.

Despite helping to oversee many recovery stories at the shelter, Texier was still amazed by Willow's "miraculous transformation."

She continued: "We are always amazed at the trust dogs continue to place in humans despite horrific treatment. She is a gentle and sweet puppy who loves everyone, and this is a story of resilience and hope."

On July 10, CrisisDogsNC shared a picture of Willow on Facebook from her "freedom ride," showing how devastatingly thin and malnourished she was. Willow's story horrified many people, leading some to comment on the post to offer their help, or appeal for fosters to come forward.

In a follow-up post, Willow's foster mother said: "I cannot begin to tell you what a wonderful dog she is. We have grown very attached to her loving, playful and snuggly nature."

Holly backed her up, saying, "I have personally met Willow and know her foster and this dog is THE SWEETEST baby ever."

Robin commented: "Bless you for saving this pup!! I pray for her to find a wonderful home!"

Do you have recovery videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.