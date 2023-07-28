'Active Attacker' at Tesla Austin Gigafactory as Workers Told 'Take Cover'

An "active attacker" situation at Tesla's Texas Gigafactory has resulted in police asking workers to evacuate, according to reports.
KVUE reporter Pamela Comme, shared a video of the situation on her Twitter page saying that police told people at the factory "everyone needs to leave right now!" A follow-up tweet shows advice telling workers to "take cover."
In the video footage, workers are seen running outside the factory as a police car drives up to the building.
In the follow-up tweet, Comme shared an image of a message a Tesla worker received on their phone.
The message was titled "Advisory Message: Active attacker-Giga Factory, Texas, Austin" and was received at 4:59 A.M. (local time).
It said: "There is an active attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.