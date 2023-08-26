Do Acupressure Mats Actually Help Balance Your Hormones? Expert Weighs In

After an Australian TikTok creator went viral for championing the effectiveness of acupressure mats in healing hormonal imbalance, Newsweek consulted acupuncture and Chinese medicine practitioner, Tsao-Lin Moy, who says she is an expert in acupressure to get the low-down on whether the wellness tool is all that it's been made out to be.

Aussie Renée Mowatt shared on TikTok in June that she has become "acupuncture mat obsessed" after testing out the stimulation pad in hopes of lowering her cortisol levels and balancing her hormones.

Pleased with the results she saw from the acupressure mat, the TikTok creator took to the platform to sing the mat's praises against an aesthetic video of her stretching out on its surface.

"It's also great if you get cramps. This is a game changer," she vouched in the post.

Stock image of a woman lying on an acupressure mat and (inset) a hormone test. An acupuncture and Chinese medicine practitioner spoke to Newsweek about the effectiveness of acupressure mats in healing hormonal imbalance. Getty Images

The video has been viewed over 719,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok back in 2022, with an additional 152,000 users watching the clip after it was re-posted on June 25. The bulk of Mowatt's content looks to be tailored to women's health and wellness, where she shares easy hacks that can remedy hormonal imbalance.

How to Heal Hormonal Imbalance

Author and dietician, Melanie McGrice told Newsweek that "when we experience hormonal changes, it can result in our status quo being thrown off balance, like a storm causing huge waves in the ocean on what was once still water." The experienced dietician specializes in fertility and reproductive health, having previously worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Melbourne.

McGrice said that hormones are basically chemical messengers that "impact everything from our appetite to our mood, to our fertility and much more", and that any such imbalance should be taken seriously and treated with care.

On top of advising people to seek personalized advice from a healthcare professional if they're concerned about hormonal imbalance, McGrice says that affected people should optimize their vitamin D intake for healthy hormone production, boost their protein intake to regulate their hormone production, and consume smaller and more regular meals, again to regulate their hormone production.

Can Acupressure Mats Heal Hormonal Imbalance?

Newsweek spoke with acupuncture and Chinese medicine practitioner, Tsao-Lin Moy to understand if acupressure mats really do have the power to aid with hormonal healing.

"They can be of help, although there are more effective ways to heal hormonal imbalances. Acupressure might actually support healing hormonal imbalances," Moy told Newsweek.

"The skin surface is the largest part of our nervous system and while there is no specific scientific research behind the claim that using these mats will heal hormonal imbalances, studies do show that stimulating the skin surface will elicit a nervous system response known as somatosensation," she said.

"However, whether there exists a direct cause and effect is not so clear. The mats can have some benefits that could indirectly support hormonal balance," she added.

As a medicinal practice, acupuncture and acupressure points have specific functions and locations on energy lines called meridians. Acupuncture and acupressure are administered by trained licensed practitioners who personalize treatments for the individual, while mats with plastic points that press the skin surface have been labeled 'acupressure mats.'

Moy said this is more a misleading marketing ploy than an accurate description of what the mat can do.

"Mats with multiple plastic points that press on the large portions of the skin surface can improve local circulation and lymph flow as well as general activation of the nervous system," she explained. "The plastic points will initiate a bit of the pain response to activate nociceptors that send messages back to release endorphins."

"Massage rollers with spindles have a similar effect because the multiple points of stimulation can trigger a relaxation response (parasympathetic nervous system)," she added.

According to the acupuncture specialist, one of the greatest disruptors of hormones is stress and stress can be the trigger for hormonal imbalance. If the body is unable to relax, long-term stress hormones impact the endocrine system and can upset the entire body's ability to regulate sleep, reproductive hormones and blood sugar. By this logic, the therapeutic quality of an acupressure mat could help relax the user and induce the healing of hormonal imbalance.

Moy advises that individuals hoping to heal hormonal imbalance investigate their current lifestyle and diet, and opt to align both in a healthier direction.

"Eating foods that are anti-inflammatory is great," Moy told Newsweek.

"Mostly plant-based such as leafy green vegetables, whole grains, avocados, seeds, berries and whole fruits. Then, try to avoid dairy and processed meats, they tend to be inflammatory in the body, as are artificial sweeteners," she added.

The specialist also advises that people suffering from hormonal imbalance prioritize their quality of sleep, and put into practice a healthy sleep routine.

Newsweek reached out to @ReneeMowatt via TikTok for comment.

