Politics

Ex-GOP Congressman Rips Republicans Taking Credit for Funding They Opposed

By
Politics Adam Kinzinger Infrastructure Tommy Tuberville Republicans

Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger criticized his fellow Republicans who took credit for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that they initially opposed in 2021.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in 2021. The bill provides new funding for infrastructure projects, including broadband internet, roads and bridges, public transit, water infrastructure, power grids, and airports, among others. The infrastructure bill was passed in the House with the support of 13 Republicans, granting a win to President Joe Biden.

The Republicans who voted in favor of the bill in 2021 were: Kinzinger, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of West Virginia, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff van Drew of New Jersey and Don Young of Alaska.

Those Republicans received backlash for supporting the bill at the time. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia even called them "traitors."

Ex-GOP Congressman rips Republicans taking credit for-funding-they-opposed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on December 19, 2022. Kinzinger criticized Republicans who took credit for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that they opposed in 2021. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some Republican senators voted against the bill at the time, including Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who celebrated on Tuesday in the wake of his state receiving funds to expand broadband services.

"Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy. Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts," he tweeted.

Republican Senator Jon Cornyn of Texas also shared news of his state receiving funding for broadband infrastructure, despite voting against the bill that made it happen.

The celebratory actions of Republicans who initially voted to kill the bill that made today's broadband funding possible angered Kinzinger, who was previously criticized for voting in its favor.

"I can't say how upsetting it is: I voted for this money and took a lot of heat from GOP. [Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy] Mace didn't but is happy to pretend she did once the heat is off," he wrote on Twitter.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday mocked Tuberville's support of broadband funding in his state after opposing the president's Bipartisan Infrastructure deal in 2021.

"The President and his allies have twisted Coach's words beyond recognition. At no point did he 'hail its passage,' as Biden falsely claimed yesterday," a spokesperson for Tuberville told Newsweek on Thursday, referring to Biden's speech in Chicago where he spoke about inflation and the economy.

Tuberville's spokesperson said that "nothing has changed" about the senator's stance towards the infrastructure bill, and said that broadband made up only 4 percent of the spending in the infrastructure bill.

The Biden administration plans to invest $42.5 billion into boosting broadband access across the United States, including in areas that already have widespread access to broadband internet. On Monday, Biden vowed that every single person in the United States will have access to high-speed internet by 2030 due to broadband investments.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC