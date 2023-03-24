Emotional Moment Adoptive Stepdad Realizes Grandson Is Named After Him

An emotional video of a man realizing his adoptive daughter has named her newborn son after him has made people emotional on TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 4.4 million times, Leah Elizabeth explains that her dad adopted her at 4 years old, describing him as a "kind" and "selfless soul."

The video depicts the father meeting his grandson for the first time. The baby is wrapped up in a blanket with the name 'Luca' on it. Once the father notices the name, he bursts in to tears, and moves to hug his adoptive daughter Leah.

The stepparent adoption process, like all adoption in the U.S., varies from state to state. Some stepparents wanting to adopt may need the consent of the non-custodial biological parent, who then relinquishes all rights and responsibilities. In nearly all states, an older child must consent to being adopted. The age varies, but in general, the minimum is between 10 and 14 years.

While social media is flooded with videos of stepchildren presenting adoption papers to their stepparents, it's important to think it through from the perspective of everyone in the family beforehand. It is also vital to understand that that adult will now be legally responsible for the child. Despite this, as the video shows, adoptive stepparents can be incredibly important in a person's life.

California-based law firm the Adoption Law Group lists many benefits on its website. Firstly, the adoptive parent gains the right to make a difference to a child's life.

"If you are a stepparent of a child but have not adopted the child, then you are not considered the legal parent of that child," the law group says. "This means you do not have the legal rights and responsibilities associated with being a parent of the child, such as being able to take part in decisions relating to that child's welfare or upbringing."

The Adoption Law Group adds that if a stepparent adopts their stepchild, they can minimize disruption from a biological parent. One of the first steps is to gain consent from the other biological parent. However, if they refuse, it may still be possible to go through with the adoption.

"In a stepparent adoption, the parental rights of the other biological parent not living with the child will be terminated," states the Adoption Law Group. "What this means is that the other biological parent will no longer have rights to shared custody (if any previously existed) or visitation. Thus, that parent will not have the ability to obtain a court order to interact with or otherwise influence the child. This termination also ends any child support obligations".

User reacted emotionally to the scene, with Breanne McDaniel commenting, "crying at my desk at 1030am."

User ashlanelizabeth wrote: "I didn't need to cry this early in the morning, but this is totally worth the water works! How Precious!!"

Newsweek has reached out to Leah Elizabeth via TikTok for comment.