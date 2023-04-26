Adorable Video Shows Goldendoodle's Friendship With Backyard Squirrel

A dog owner has amazed social media by sharing the close relationship between her goldendoodle and a wild squirrel.

The viral TikTok video posted by @nadiniie shows the goldendoodle eagerly waiting for the door to be opened so he can greet the squirrel perched outside.

Once the door is opened, the squirrel wanders into the home for a walnut, which are usually intended for Wilma, the dog, but she's happy to share.

Wilma's owner, who only wishes to be referred to as Nadine, from Stuttgart, Germany, told Newsweek that there are three squirrels who regularly come by and will occasionally even sit on her lap when she's outside.

Wilma and the squirrel together. Wilma loves watching the squirrels outside for hours at a time. @nadiniie

When it comes to a dog's fascination with smaller animals like squirrels and birds, the American Kennel Club (AKC) says it's all part of their wolf ancestry. Their inherent predatory nature means they're often intrigued by the movements of small creatures.

The amount of interest a dog has in these creatures can vary depending on the breed, for example herding breeds like border collies will be intent on chasing creatures they encounter.

This predatory heritage can be difficult to discourage, but the AKC suggests training the dogs not to run after them, and improving their impulse control by keeping them on a leash.

Nadine explained that since getting Wilma in October 2022, she has been intrigued by the squirrels and will happily observe them for hours.

She told Newsweek: "When we got Wilma as a puppy in October, this was around the time when the squirrels started to collect their nuts for winter. In the past years they have come really close to us and even sat on my lap before.

"There are three squirrels who come to visit us, we've named them Enzo, Eros and Erica.

"Usually, the squirrels eat one or two nuts and then try to hide more in the backyard. They come over to us until we don't give them any more.

"Wilma will watch them for hours until we have to tell her to stop."

As Wilma is only young, the sight of the squirrels is still very exciting for her. However, Nadine hopes that as she sees them more regularly and gets older, she will become less energetic around them.

Since sharing the video on TikTok, Nadine said she's had a really positive reaction from her social media followers, who have loved seeing Wilma and the squirrel interact.

The clip has generated over 2 million views and over 88,000 likes so far. Hundreds of people have commented on the video to praise Wilma's calm temperament around the small creature.

One person wrote: "I love how chill and well behaved the pup is, despite a squirrel being inches away!"

Another person who was amazed by the clip commented: "How the heck did that get started?" to which Nadine responded saying it was "love at first sight."

