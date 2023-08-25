AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium: Matches, Start Time, Streaming Info

It's been an exceptionally hard week for the pro wrestling community.

The deaths of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt have left both fans and wrestlers in mourning. Funk won fans and inspired generations of wrestlers over his more than 50 years in the ring. Wyatt was an engaging performer and widely remembered as one of the most creative minds in the industry who passed unexpectedly at 36 years old.

As the tributes roll in for both men, wrestling shows will go on as scheduled. WWE is slated for Smackdown Friday at 8 p.m. ET live from Louisville, Kentucky.

All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to Funk on its Wednesday television programming. The company is preparing for its biggest show yet.

At Wembley Stadium Sunday, AEW will present its pay-per-view event All In London. Reports have indicated more than 80,000 ticket sales for the historic venue. The card, as of Friday afternoon, features 10 matches and reliable sources (aka spoilers from previously-taped programming) indicate at least one more match will be announced.

Fans are in for a long day of wrestling Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

AEW All In start time, streaming options

AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium is planned to start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 27. U.S.-based fans can stream the event on the Bleacher Report app for $49.99.

Left: Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 21 in New York City. Right: Adam Cole is introduced during AEW Dynamite - Beach Break on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Cindy Ord/Getty; Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty

All In Zero Hour starts at noon ET on YouTube for free.

Normally home to lower card matches, this edition of Zero Hour will feature the two competitors from the show's main event. Adam Cole and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will team together to challenge Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship. The outcome of the match is expected to be the final framing for their title match.

Main event: MJF vs. Adam Cole

What started earlier this year as an intense rivalry has turned into the wrestling bromance of the summer. On the June 14 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole wrestled MJF in an eliminator match. If Cole had won, he would have received a shot at MJF's title. Instead, the two wrestled to a 30 minute time-limit draw, and Friedman denied Cole's request for a shot at the title.

Over the following weeks, the two were thrust together as partners in a tag team tournament. AEW aired vignettes of the two men training, eating and playing video games together. The duo, who have combined their catchphrases, entrance music and ring gear, became overwhelming crowd favorites.

While they ultimately lost in the tournament finals, they've continued to tag together and remain close despite reservations from Cole's friends. In the lead up to the London show, Cole and Friedman filmed an episode of "Hot Ones: Truth or Dab."

My dreams came true…maybe not for Max…#TruthOrDab 🌶️



Watch the full episode here! https://t.co/e84CI1Bh97 pic.twitter.com/V66zfi7S6X — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 24, 2023

But in professional wrestling, all good things must come to a spectacularly disastrous end. The question is never "if," only "when." With the heights the two performers have reached, fans can expect the aftermath to be equally entertaining.

Whether that happens at Wembley Stadium or some later date, fans will have to wait to find out.

AEW revisited their lengthy history on X.

All In London matches

With 11 matches expected on the All In London card, fans can expect a lot of wrestling action for their $50. Cole and MJF promise to be the highlight of the night (or afternoon for U.S.-based fans) but there's plenty more action to enjoy.

Here's the latest card without spoilers from pre-taped programming.

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Saraya vs Toni Storm vs Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs Young Bucks

AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs The Acclaimed

Real World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Samoa Joe

Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede Match: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz vs Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page & Kota Ibushi vs Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs MJF & Adam Cole

AEW All Out card

Just a week after All In, AEW will be back stateside for another pay-per-view show. AEW's fifth annual All Out event will take place on September 3 from Chicago's United Center.

As of this writing, just two matches have been announced for the show. Luchasaurus is scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against two-time former champion Darby Allin. Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, is slated take on Powerhouse Hobbs.

More matches are expected to be added in the aftermath of the All In show this weekend.