AFC East Storylines in 2023: 1 Key Question About Each Team in the Division

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when the New England Patriots were the beginning and the end of the AFC East. These days, though, it's a different story. The Pats have fallen back to earth, while the rest of the division has taken a step forward.

Now, there's something worth watching in all four markets. And when you consider the wider stakes—anyone hoping to escape the AFC and reach the Super Bowl is going to have to run a gauntlet—there's no room for any club to slip up.

With that in mind, let's consider this year's AFC East and a looming question facing each team. Buckle up.

Buffalo Bills: How can this team get over the hump?

In a different timeline, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills could have won at least one Super Bowl title. They have the misfortune, though, of playing in an AFC featuring Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Bengals.

That doesn't mean the Bills don't have talent, though. Allen is an elite athlete, capable of making things happen with his arm or his legs. Stefon Diggs is a dangerous wide receiver, and the tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid—the latter tight end has been tapped as a future Travis Kelce—provide additional pass-catching options. The defense is also capable of making a difference, as the unit allowed the second-fewest points (17.9 per game) in the league last season.

Can some things be better? Of course. The running back position, for example, remains something of a weakness, but that's mitigated by Allen's ability to tuck and run.

So, what's the problem?

That brings us to the Bills' looming question: Can they get the jump done with the season on the line? At the risk of evoking demons from the past, Buffalo has a history of producing good teams that fall just short of glory.

Barring an unforeseen turn of events, this squad is going to have a big-time, playoff matchup with either Cincinnati or Kansas City, if not both clubs. In that inevitable matchup, someone is going to have to make a play and change the course of franchise history.

Is there someone in upstate New York capable of making that difference? Or is it simply not meant to be?

Miami Dolphins: Enough consistency to make playoff noise?

When the Dolphins landed Tyreek Hill, it looked like a statement of intent. And things did get off to a hot start in South Florida. But when things took a turn for the worse, they got ugly, and Miami limped into the postseason.

While there were some mitigating factors—you can't really ligate for a serious injury, especially at quarterback—the rubber has to meet the road. If Miami wants to view itself as a contender, it has to, well, contend.

On paper, there's talent there. Tua Tagovailoa, when healthy, has shown that he can perform up to his collegiate potential. Hill and Jaylen Waddle have the speed to worry any secondary. Jaylen Ramsay should also help solidify a defense that sat toward the back of the pack last season.

But, even with those starts, the less exciting positions could be key. The offensive line needs to keep Tagovailoa upright, but the Phins opted for veteran depth there rather than finding a big-name blocker. A good ground game will also help keep defenses honest, and that area remains a question mark. Dalvin Cook never arrived, and De'Von Achane has potential, but Raheem Mostert currently sits atop the depth chart.

That all sums up to a team with plenty of star power and big-play potential, but the NFL season is a marathon rather than a sprint. Is Miami solid enough to survive a tough division, featuring a strong Bills squad and a (presumably) improved Jets, to reach the playoffs? And, if they make it over that hump, can they truly hang with the big boys during a cold-weather, must-win game?

New England Patriots: Is this franchise simply out of gas (for now)?

For years, you could pencil the Patriots into a place in the Super Bowl. These days, things are different. Tom Brady has retired, and Bill Belichick, though still prowling the sidelines, doesn't seem to have the same magic touch.

While it's tough to argue with the Hoodie's coaching chops, his general manager work has the Pats in a tricky situation. New England's roster simply lacks the top-end talent to compete in the modern AFC.

On offense, everything starts and ends with Mac Jones. The signal-caller seemed to regress last season, but you could blame his struggles on Matt Patricia. With Bill O'Brien now calling the shots on offense, it will be interesting to watch Jones' trajectory. Can he grow into a legitimate playmaker? Or is blaming the man with the headset a convenient excuse?

The presence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off a Super Bowl ring-winning season with the Chiefs, and tight end Mike Gesicki should help make the QB's life easier. Rhamondre Stevenson also put together a solid 2022 campaign, even though Belichick's running back usage can sometimes be confusing, as fantasy football players can confirm.

On the other side of the ball, New England is solid. Allowing an average of 20.4 points per game last year is solid, and Matthew Judon is a legitimate playmaker.

In total, though, there's just a lack of star power in Foxborough. While Belichick had a knack for plucking players out of obscurity and turning them into stars, it simply seems like the Patriots' ship has sailed. Is there enough in this team to pull together and make things happen? Or will they simply come up short in a strong division?

New York Jets: Will Aaron Rodgers boom or bust in the Big Apple?

The New York Jets won the NFL offseason. It remains to be seen, however, if that translates into regular-season success.

As you surely know, Gang Green brought Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, giving them a legitimate star under center for the first time since Jon Namath's era. The veteran also has a wealth of receiving options—Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard—and former NFC North rival Dalvin Cook in the backfield.

Beyond the Rodgers-related hype, the defense also has something to hang its hat on. The unit was fourth in the league last year in terms of points allowed, giving up 18.6 per outing, and has plenty of talent in the secondary. If Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II and D.J. Reed can keep opposing offenses quiet, that will only make Rodgers' life that much easier.

So, what could possibly go wrong? The biggest risk factor comes down to three words: location, location, location.

As many professional athletes have learned before, playing in New York presents a unique challenge. Guys like Randy Johnson and Roberto Alomar simply couldn't take the heat and failed to live up to the hype.

Rodgers has plenty of talent, but some warning signs are there. He's coming to the Big Apple as a franchise savior. He has something of a chip on his shoulder. He's been known to take issue with the media. The team, as a whole, is facing higher expectations than they have in quite a while. If the Jets get off to a slow start or drop a few games in the middle of November, things could go south in a hurry.

To quote Spiderman's Uncle Ben—the superhero was a Mets fan, so we'll allow commentary on the Jets—with great power comes great responsibility. Rodgers has been handed the keys to the Jets and become the talk of New York. That means all of the weight will be on his shoulders, and even the most talented players can sometimes crack under the pressure.