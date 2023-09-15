After 19 years alone, blind cow finally gets a friend in emotional video

A social media video of a blind cow named Helen making her very first friend has tugged at heartstrings across the internet. The viral video, which had been shared to TikTok by @UncleNielsHome, introduced the world to Helen who was born blind on May 6, 2004.

She had spent the first 19 years of her life in a stall before the video's creator, who appears to own or work at an animal sanctuary, liberated her and rehomed her in the sanctuary. So far, over 600,000 TikTokers have viewed the moment Helen made her first friend at the sanctuary.

"Knowing Helen has been a gift. Despite all she's been through, all she wants to do is spread love- the love that she bottled up for 19 years. Born blind on a dairy farm on May 6, 2004, she endured 19 years in a stall, approximately 14 pregnancies until she was 15 years old, and was without a companion for all of that time," the video's creator wrote under the post.

"Yesterday, she met Mama. Mama endured 10-years on a dairy farm until we liberated her and brought her to sanctuary last September 2022. As you can see, it was love at first scent."

"We have been looking for a friend for Helen over the last few months. Because she is blind, slower than everyone else, and has osteoarthritis, it could be life threatening for her to be with our main herd or to be paired with someone who wasn't the right fit," they added.

The video's creator went on to share that they needed to find a companion who would understand and respect Helen's space, limitations, and needs.

"Mama is much older than the rest of the herd who lives here, and while Maggie was in the hospital. This was an organic, obvious move for everyone that has been working really well so far. Non-human animals have so much to teach humans about love and acceptance. We are so happy for Helen and Mama, and excited to continue sharing their friendship with you," they continued.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 10 by @UncleNeilsHome, the TikTok post has been liked by over 81,000 users and commented on more than 1,400 times.

"19 years!??? That is shameful to do to any animal let alone a blind one. Glad she's safe now. I will never understand humans," one user wrote.

Another user added: "I'm not crying, ok I'm bawling!! She deserves this kind of beautiful life!"

A third user shared: "Thank you for loving her. Please smooch her for me too."

Newsweek reached out to @UncleNeilsHome for comment via TikTok.

