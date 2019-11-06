After Bill Gates Refuses to Say if He'd Back Her Over Trump, Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Go Over Wealth Tax With Him

After Microsoft head Bill Gates refused to endorse Elizabeth Warren, saying he wasn't sure she would sit down with someone wealthy to discuss financial matters—Warren tweeted that she was willing to sit down with him—and explain just how much money he'd pay under her plan.

"I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.)" read Warren's tweet.

She was responding to comments made by Gates to New York Times writer Andrew Ross Sorkin at a forum.

"I've paid over $10 billion in taxes. I've paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it's fine," Gates said. "But when you say I should pay $100 billion, okay then I'm starting to do a little math about what I have left over. I'm just kidding"

"I'm not sure how open minded she is—or that she'd even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money," Gates said.

He also said that taxing companies at high rates might "alienate" innovative companies or entrepreneurs.

Gates has historically been critical of President Donald Trump, criticizing the man on both a personal level and a professional one. He once told an anecdote in which Trump was unable to differentiate the difference between HIV and HPV.

"In both of those two meetings, he asked me if vaccines weren't a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines and somebody—I think it was Robert Kennedy Jr.—was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things. And I said no, that's a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don't do that," Gates said.

"Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV so I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other," he added.

When asked to pick between Warren and Trump, he demurred. "I'm not going to make political declarations," Gates said. "But I do think no matter what policy somebody has in mind, a professional approach is even, as much as I disagree with some of the policy things that are out there, I do think a professional approach to the office is… whoever I decide will have the more professional approach in the current situation, probably is the thing that I will weigh the most. And I hope that the more professional candidate is an electable candidate."

Gates is worth an estimated $107 billion dollars and is one of the wealthiest men in the world, according to Bloomberg.