The Age of AI: The Roots Run Deep

AI is all the rage. It's become abundantly clear that an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is upon us. The hype has been comparable to the dot-com days as the advancement of the internet took off in the 1990s. The stock market got way ahead of itself back then, resulting in a bubble built followed by a burst. But the expansion of the worldwide web clearly changed the way we live our lives forever. AI just might be bigger.

AI simply defined is the ability of a program or system to think and learn from experience. In effect, AI enables a machine to simulate human intelligence. Technological advancement is being embraced in virtually every industry. AI is increasingly enhancing healthcare, education, transportation, agriculture and all types of commerce. It's early days for development.

Siri and Alexa are examples of widely used AI applications. Apple and Amazon recognized an opportunity to enhance the experience for their large and loyal customers. Chances are you've seen or used them before. Siri first debuted in 2011. Alexa arrived in 2014.

The AI revolution makes it seem like AI is a relatively new thing. It's really not. In fact, its roots date back to antiquity. Humans have embraced innovation from the outset.

Both the ancient Greeks and Egyptians developed and used mechanisms called "automatons."They were mechanical and moved independently from human intervention. It's said that water and quicksilver provided the movement. These weren't intelligent machines in any sense by today's standards. But their existence started that long innovative line.

The groundwork for AI as we know it really began at the outset of the 20th century. British mathematician Alan Turing advanced the concept that computers could learn from experience and solve problems. Turing suggested that a computer could possess AI if it could mimic human responses under specific conditions. This theory was put to the test in World War II as he and his colleagues cracked Nazi secret codes. He later devised what's known as the "Turing Test" which measures a machine's intelligence.

The greatest strides in AI were made in the 1950s. The term "artificial intelligence" was coined by a computer scientist named John McCarthy in 1956.He was at MIT at the time, later becoming a professor at Stanford. McCarthy developed the programming language which became standard for AI applications in 1960. John McCarthy is considered one of the founding fathers of AI, along with Alan Turing.

The 1980s brought a period of rapid growth in AI. There was an "AI boom." This was the result of major breakthroughs in research, combined with massive government funding. Deep learning evolved within computing. Competition was triggered in Japan. America did not want to be left behind.

IBM was a leader in that stage of the AI race. The company built a machine that shocked the world by beating the chess champion. In a highly publicized match, Deep Blue outmaneuvered Gary Kasparov, becoming the first program to beat a human champion in chess. A decade and a half later, IBM's Watson was victorious on Jeopardy, defeating two former champions in a televised game. AI was gaining some serious momentum.

Sophia, a humanoid robot designed by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong, made her debut in 2016. She was the first robot created with a lifelike appearance with the ability to see and demonstrate human characteristics and emotions. Sophia became the first "robot citizen."

AI has been a significant contributor to the Space Race. The Mars Rover navigated the surface of the red planet, gathering information without human intervention. SpaceX uses an AI autopilot to help propel its missions. This type of activity will only increase over time.

A startup named OpenAI was formed in 2015, supported by some of the brightest in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk. An investment from Microsoft catapulted the company into broad awareness and ChatGPT emerged to instant fanfare.

ChatGPT is an AI bot that uses deep learning to create code, write essays and stories, and can carry on conversations among many other tasks. ChatGPT is not the first AI bot. It's the first that creates content nearly indistinguishable from human creations.

AI is fueled by data requiring advanced computing power. Semiconductors make it happen. A company called Nvidia has a commanding lead today. Industries are embracing the innovation as AI is expected to result in faster and more accurate outcomes.

AI is being used in medicine to help detect diseases. Studies are showing that AI can quickly scan and analyze MRIs faster than humans. Early results show shorter wait times and more accurate results.

AI is being used in agriculture to analyze soil and crops. It identifies disease and nutrient deficiencies. AI can analyze where weeds are growing too. AI is increasing yields and efficiencies in the harvest. AI robots can pick crops at a higher volume and faster pace than humans.

There are concerns that AI will take jobs from humans. Over a quarter of the jobs in advanced countries require skills easily replaced by AI. In many cases, AI has replaced tasks deemed dangerous and tedious. It's made work safer.

The risks are undoubtedly high with AI. There have been increases in fake impressions of real people and false statements that are presented as fact. AI is becoming really good at creating imposters. That's a serious problem.

Hollywood is embracing AI with guarded optimism. The potential for creativity is limitless with this innovation. But piracy and threats to intellectual property are just as great. Controversy swirls. It's a story yet untold.

The AI revolution seems irreversible. The speed is definitely accelerating. The benefits are limitless. Unfortunately, so are the risks. Bad actors need to be held in check. AI in the wrong hands could be devastating.

Information travels at the speed of light. Knowledge doesn't. AI will only be universally useful if natural intelligence advances with it. That was the case in antiquity and that's absolutely the case today.