All the Acts Taking Part in 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

NBC has confirmed that 60 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world are set to return to the stage to compete for the ultimate title in the new show America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

The new series, which was recorded earlier this year and is set to premiere on January 2, will see a mix of winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from across the globe come together for another chance to compete.

Each week, 10 acts, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians, will perform for judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals, per NBC.

The America's Got Talent "superfans" in the audience of the show, hosted by Terry Crews, will also be able to vote for one additional act per episode to move on to the finals.

With more than a billion global viewers, Got Talent has seen a wide variety of acts pass through the various franchises over the years, meaning there are a whole host of talented performers ready to return.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which former Got Talent acts have signed up for America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Week 1 Performers

The 10 performers taking to the stage in the premiere episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars have been confirmed and can be seen below:

Bello Sisters

Hand balancers, America's Got Talent Season 15

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Poet, Britain's Got Talent 2022

Terry Fator

Ventriloquist, America's Got Talent Season 2 winner

Calysta Bevier

Singer, America's Got Talent Season 11

Lioz Shem Tov

Magician, Australia's Got Talent 2020 and America's Got Talent Season 13

Jeanick Fournier

Singer, Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner

Light Balance Kids

Dance group, America's Got Talent Season 14

Alan Silva

Aerialist, America's Got Talent Season 15

Jimmie Herrod

Singer, America's Got Talent Season 16

Berywam

A cappella group, America's Got Talent Season 14

'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Contestants

The rest of the contestants taking part in the competition can be seen below:

Aidan Bryant, America's Got Talent Season 16, aerialist

Aidan McCann, Britain's Got Talent 2020 , magician

Ana Maria MăRgean, Romania's Got Talent Winner 2021, ventriloquist

Archie Williams, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer

Avery Dixon, America's Got Talent Season 17, musician

Axel Blake, Britain's Got Talent winner 2022 , comedian

Bir Khalsa , America's Got Talent Season 14, extreme variety

Brandon Leake, America's Got Talent Season 15 winner, poet

Brett Loudermilk, America's Got Talent Season 15, extreme variety

Captain Ruin, Australia's Got Talent 2019, extreme variety

Cristina Rae, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer

Dance Town Family, America's Got Talent Season 15, dance

Daneliya Tuleshova, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer

Darius Mabda, Romania's Got Talent winner 2022, dance

Detroit Youth Choir, America's Got Talent Season 14, choir

Divyansh & Manuraj, India's Got Talent winner 2022, music act

Dustin Tavella , America's Got Talent Season 16 winner, magician

Dustin's Dojo, America's Got Talent Season 9, variety

Emil & Dariel, America's Got Talent Season 9, music act

Eric Chien, Asia's Got Talent winner 2019, America's Got Talent Season 14, magician

Flau'Jae, America's Got Talent Season 13, rapper

Human Fountains, America's Got Talent Season 13, variety

Jackie Fabulous, America's Got Talent Season 14, comedian

Jamie Leahey, Britain's Got Talent 2022, ventriloquist

Jasper Cherry, Britain's Got Talent 2021, magician

Josh Blue, America's Got Talent Season 16, comedian

Keiichi Iwasaki, Britain's Got Talent 2022, magician

Keren Montero, Dominicana's Got Talent winner 2021, singer

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent Season 14 winner, singer

Lukas & Falco , Das Supertalent (Germany) winner, America's Got Talent Season 14 , animal act

Malevo, America's Got Talent Season 11, dance

Mandy Harvey, America's Got Talent Season 12, singer

Mervant Vera, America's Got Talent Season 17, magician

Mike E Winfield, America's Got Talent Season 17, comedian

Mini Droids, Belgium's Got Talent winner 2021, dance

Ndlovu Youth Choir, America's Got Talent Season 14, choir

Peter Antoniou, America's Got Talent Season 16, mentalist

Peter Rosalita, America's Got Talent Season 16, singer

Power Duo, Philippine's Got Talent winner 2016, aerialists

Robert Finley, America's Got Talent Season 14, singer

Sacred Riana, Asia's Got Talent winner, America's Got Talent Season 13, magician

Sara James, America's Got Talent Season 17, singer

Sethward, America's Got Talent Season 15 and 17, variety

Tom Ball, Britain's Got Talent 2022 , singer

Tone the Chief, America's Got Talent Season 8, singer

Vitoria Bueno, Das Supertalent (Germany) 2021, ballerina

Vivianna Rossi , America's Got Talent Season 17, aerialist

Voices of Hope Children's Choir, America's Got Talent Season 13, choir

World Taekwondo, America's Got Talent Season 16, variety

Yumbo Dump, Asia's Got Talent, America's Got Talent Season 13, variety

America's Got Talent: All-Stars is scheduled to premiere on January 2 on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock