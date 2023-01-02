All the Acts Taking Part in 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'
NBC has confirmed that 60 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world are set to return to the stage to compete for the ultimate title in the new show America's Got Talent: All-Stars.
The new series, which was recorded earlier this year and is set to premiere on January 2, will see a mix of winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from across the globe come together for another chance to compete.
Each week, 10 acts, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians, will perform for judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals, per NBC.
The America's Got Talent "superfans" in the audience of the show, hosted by Terry Crews, will also be able to vote for one additional act per episode to move on to the finals.
With more than a billion global viewers, Got Talent has seen a wide variety of acts pass through the various franchises over the years, meaning there are a whole host of talented performers ready to return.
Newsweek has everything you need to know about which former Got Talent acts have signed up for America's Got Talent: All-Stars.
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Week 1 Performers
The 10 performers taking to the stage in the premiere episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars have been confirmed and can be seen below:
Bello Sisters
Hand balancers, America's Got Talent Season 15
Aneeshwar Kunchala
Poet, Britain's Got Talent 2022
Terry Fator
Ventriloquist, America's Got Talent Season 2 winner
Calysta Bevier
Singer, America's Got Talent Season 11
Lioz Shem Tov
Magician, Australia's Got Talent 2020 and America's Got Talent Season 13
Jeanick Fournier
Singer, Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner
Light Balance Kids
Dance group, America's Got Talent Season 14
Alan Silva
Aerialist, America's Got Talent Season 15
Jimmie Herrod
Singer, America's Got Talent Season 16
Berywam
A cappella group, America's Got Talent Season 14
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Contestants
The rest of the contestants taking part in the competition can be seen below:
- Aidan Bryant, America's Got Talent Season 16, aerialist
- Aidan McCann, Britain's Got Talent 2020 , magician
- Ana Maria MăRgean, Romania's Got Talent Winner 2021, ventriloquist
- Archie Williams, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer
- Avery Dixon, America's Got Talent Season 17, musician
- Axel Blake, Britain's Got Talent winner 2022 , comedian
- Bir Khalsa , America's Got Talent Season 14, extreme variety
- Brandon Leake, America's Got Talent Season 15 winner, poet
- Brett Loudermilk, America's Got Talent Season 15, extreme variety
- Captain Ruin, Australia's Got Talent 2019, extreme variety
- Cristina Rae, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer
- Dance Town Family, America's Got Talent Season 15, dance
- Daneliya Tuleshova, America's Got Talent Season 15, singer
- Darius Mabda, Romania's Got Talent winner 2022, dance
- Detroit Youth Choir, America's Got Talent Season 14, choir
- Divyansh & Manuraj, India's Got Talent winner 2022, music act
- Dustin Tavella , America's Got Talent Season 16 winner, magician
- Dustin's Dojo, America's Got Talent Season 9, variety
- Emil & Dariel, America's Got Talent Season 9, music act
- Eric Chien, Asia's Got Talent winner 2019, America's Got Talent Season 14, magician
- Flau'Jae, America's Got Talent Season 13, rapper
- Human Fountains, America's Got Talent Season 13, variety
- Jackie Fabulous, America's Got Talent Season 14, comedian
- Jamie Leahey, Britain's Got Talent 2022, ventriloquist
- Jasper Cherry, Britain's Got Talent 2021, magician
- Josh Blue, America's Got Talent Season 16, comedian
- Keiichi Iwasaki, Britain's Got Talent 2022, magician
- Keren Montero, Dominicana's Got Talent winner 2021, singer
- Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent Season 14 winner, singer
- Lukas & Falco , Das Supertalent (Germany) winner, America's Got Talent Season 14 , animal act
- Malevo, America's Got Talent Season 11, dance
- Mandy Harvey, America's Got Talent Season 12, singer
- Mervant Vera, America's Got Talent Season 17, magician
- Mike E Winfield, America's Got Talent Season 17, comedian
- Mini Droids, Belgium's Got Talent winner 2021, dance
- Ndlovu Youth Choir, America's Got Talent Season 14, choir
- Peter Antoniou, America's Got Talent Season 16, mentalist
- Peter Rosalita, America's Got Talent Season 16, singer
- Power Duo, Philippine's Got Talent winner 2016, aerialists
- Robert Finley, America's Got Talent Season 14, singer
- Sacred Riana, Asia's Got Talent winner, America's Got Talent Season 13, magician
- Sara James, America's Got Talent Season 17, singer
- Sethward, America's Got Talent Season 15 and 17, variety
- Terry Fator, America's Got Talent Season 2 winner, ventriloquist
- Tom Ball, Britain's Got Talent 2022 , singer
- Tone the Chief, America's Got Talent Season 8, singer
- Vitoria Bueno, Das Supertalent (Germany) 2021, ballerina
- Vivianna Rossi , America's Got Talent Season 17, aerialist
- Voices of Hope Children's Choir, America's Got Talent Season 13, choir
- World Taekwondo, America's Got Talent Season 16, variety
- Yumbo Dump, Asia's Got Talent, America's Got Talent Season 13, variety
America's Got Talent: All-Stars is scheduled to premiere on January 2 on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock