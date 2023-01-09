'America's Got Talent: All-Stars': Vitoria Bueno's Moving Ballerina Journey

Vitoria Bueno returns to the Got Talent stage as part of week 2 of NBC's new show America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

The Brazilian ballerina, who has no arms, is just one of 60 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world who have signed for another chance to compete in the talent contest

The new series, which was recorded earlier this year, sees 10 acts, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians, perform for judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel each week.

The panel, which doesn't include regular AGT judge Sofia Vergara, each have a Golden Buzzer spot to give away.

The America's Got Talent "superfans" in the audience of the show, hosted by Terry Crews, will also be able to vote for one additional act per episode to move on to the finals.

Bueno has come close to winning in the past, but can she make it all the way to the coveted top spot this time around?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the inspirational AGT: All-Stars contestant Vitoria Bueno and how she came to be a ballerina.

Vitoria Bueno Age

Bueno was 17 years old when AGT: All-Stars was filmed in the summer of 2022. She was a student at the ballet academy in her hometown in the state of Minas Gerais, in Brazil.

Vitoria Bueno Upbringing

Buneo was born in the town of Santa Rita Do Sapucai, in Brazil.

She was born without arms and Bueno's mother has previously revealed that her daughter fell in love with ballet after taking it up as a hobby at the advice of her physiotherapist, who had noticed her passion for dancing.

As well as being extremely talented, Bueno has inspired many fans through her love of performing. She frequently shares videos of herself showing off her moves on her Instagram account, where she boasts 417,000 followers.

In a 2021 interview with Mail Online, Bueno opened up about dancing without arms, saying: "For me, arms, they're just a detail. I follow with my eyes, as if they were there."

"I don't feel like I need them at all," she added, concluding: "We are more than our disabilities, so we have to chase our dreams."

Vitoria Bueno on Das Supertalent

In 2021 Bueno made her Got Talent debut on season 15 of Das Supertalent, or Germany's Got Talent.

Bueno earned a Golden Buzzer following her first audition after wowing the judging panel with her moving ballet performance.

Fashion designer Michael Michalsky, soccer star Lukas Podolski, TV presenter Chantal Janzen, and the Ehrlich Brothers, both magicians, were the judges on Bueno's season of Das Supertalent.

The dancer ultimately finished in second place, losing out on the win to opera singer Elena Turcan, but can she make it all the way to the top spot on AGT: All-Stars?

Vitoria Buneo on AGT: All-Stars

On January 9, Bueno returns to the Got Talent stage in the hopes of winning the ultimate title.

She will perform alongside nine other acts, with each hoping to gain a spot in the grand finale.

Last week, the first week of the show, saw Light Balance Kids given the first Golden Buzzer of the season after impressing Mandel with their upbeat performance.

The Bello Sisters, who were finalists in AGT's Season 15, were then given the second spot in the final.

The full list of performers for Week 2 of AGT: All-Stars can be seen below:

Vitoria Bueno, Das Supertalent (Germany) 2021, ballerina

Divyansh & Manuraj, India's Got Talent winner 2022, music act

Sara James, America's Got Talent Season 17, singer

Malevo, America's Got TalentSeason 11, dance

Tone the Chief, America's Got Talent Season 8, singer

Dustin Tavella , America's Got Talent Season 16 winner, magician

Aidan Bryant, America's Got Talent Season 16, aerialist

Jamie Leahey, Britain's Got Talent 2022, ventriloquist

Jackie Fabulous, America's Got Talent Season 14, comedian

Detroit Youth Choir, America's Got Talent Season 14, choir

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.