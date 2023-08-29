AI: Is It an Existential Threat?

Elon Musk said "...it has the potential of civilization destruction" and then signed his name on an open letter asking everyone to stop AI research for six months. The late Prof. Stephen Hawking noted that, "Unless we learn how to prepare for, and avoid the potential risks, AI could be the worst event in the history of our civilization." Should we be concerned when leaders in science and technology are portending doom? What do these statements mean anyway? Is AI a true civilization-ending event?

We have seen progress throughout the course of civilization. This includes progressive events such as the invention of paper, gunpowder, steam engines, automobiles, planes, and the Internet. Before paper was invented and used for writing, word spread by mouth. Generations passed on their knowledge through stories, songs, and acts that survived hundreds of years if not thousands. Yet, to spread information by mouth, one did have to get within earshot of another and then remember the true and real information before it could be passed on. Once paper came along, one still needed to meet a person to spread the word, but the word was conserved in paper and in more quantity than a folk song could hold.

This led to a massive change in civilization leading up to the age of modernity where human experience came to be shaped by reasoning. People could relate a new life experience to a previously recorded experience and make sense of it. Over hundreds of years, modernity allowed us to inquire, question and improve our lives. Modernity has contributed to the end of monarchy, rise of democracy and also rise of authoritarianism. Some will say that modernity has gone too far and created equal count of solutions and problems.

Similarly, after the Internet, words became even more permanent and voluminous. However, the Internet has given more of an equal voice to unproductive, regressive and harmful ideas. Steam engines and automobiles also helped humanity make progress while, at the same time, have contributed to accidental deaths. If you think about each of these historical events as bubble on a timeline, you might imagine that the bubble grows as we travel from left to right on the timeline. Further, the bubbles get closer to each other as time goes by. In other words, civilization impacting events had progressively larger impact on civilization and progressively sooner. Further, each event led to progressively better and worse outcomes to different aspects of civilization.

AI may be no different. If this is going to be the next bubble of civilization change on the imaginary timeline, this is going to be the biggest and fastest so far. How big, how fast is this bubble and what is in it? Death, Destruction, existential threats? Sounds like Armageddon, like anarchy. Are we in a matrix? Can we just live in the virtual pod on a powerplant? How many people exactly are going to die? The reality is going to be mixed. I think that life-or-death situations might not present themselves. Instead life itself will be filled with drudgeries that it might seem like not-a-life. Let's see why.

Lifestyle Improvements and Ensuing Problems

The biggest benign benefit of past civilization-level events is improvement in lifestyle. A human from the Renaissance period would be shocked to see me type black and white letters on my computer or to sit in a plane that flies ten thousand miles. We also have new health issues to consider, some caused by our new lifestyle. I think AI will provide lifestyle improvements on a massive scale. What are we going to do in a self-driving car other than play games?

Independence and Loneliness

Technological progress has proven to be an enabler for humans to do better with less effort — farming can be less exhausting than gathering, and finding food at a restaurant is easier than growing your own. This progress makes us independent and, eventually, some of us get lonely. The problem is that extreme loneliness can cause mental health issues in some people. AI may allow us to be more independent and lonelier than any other progress so far. For routine events, we may not need to talk to CPAs, doctors, or lawyers as AI may be able to handle many of these conversations while those professionals focus on critical work.

Sharing and Loss of Identity

Social media urges influencers to share personal details with the public and at the same time it urges large groups of followers to identify with radically exclusive points of view. Some call this the "echo chamber." When the use of AI spreads, the urge to share will turn into a requirement to share without which humans may not avail themselves of AI. Humans may no longer know or care about the boundaries of what to share and what not to share. AI will want to know everything so it can improve its models over time.

Responsibility and Honor

Due to advances in banking, finance, and insurance, we live in a world where we can offload our responsibilities to an insurance company and avoid dishonor when we fail at times. In the future, we might delegate several decisions every hour to AI instead of applying our sense of duty or honor in our work. When AI takes decisions, will we find ourselves claiming innocence for what would be squarely our responsibility today?

More Power to Users and Unequal Distribution

Another characteristic of progress is that the people who invent new ways generally get very rich and powerful while people who receive the benefits of invention see a gradual improvement in financial stature and autonomy in daily life. AI might lead to a giant leap in this direction. People who create new AI may generate wealth and may have immense power over the users of the AI. The users of the AI might see some of their life's problems solved and experience improved productivity of their work.

Hence, we must ask ourselves. Is AI an existential threat? I say it is debatable, but, life as it exists today may not exist in the future.