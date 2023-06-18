Politics

Aileen Cannon Overseeing Trump Case Raises '3 Enormous Concerns': Kirschner

By
Politics Trump Donald Trump DOJ Department of Justice

Judge Aileen Cannon could present "three enormous concerns" for officials handling Donald Trump's classified documents case, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Trump became the first former president in United States history to face federal criminal charges last week, when a grand jury voted to indict him on dozens of charges stemming from the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Among the 37 counts in the indictment are 31 counts of willfully retaining documents containing sensitive national defense information, including "information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its Allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."

Trump was arraigned at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty. Despite mounting evidence, he has consistently claimed his innocence in all of the legal battles that he is currently facing.

Aside from the indictment itself and its historic nature, significant conversation has also been generated about Judge Cannon, who was assigned to oversee Trump's federal trial. Cannon was nominated for the position by Trump and appointed to the bench in the final days of his presidency after he had already lost the 2020 election.

Judge Aileen Cannon Profile Photo
Aileen M. Cannon, United States District Judge, is seen. Cannon could present "three enormous concerns" for officials handling Donald Trump's classified documents case, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner. Southern District of Florida

Cannon was at the center of a considerable legal controversy earlier in the classified documents case after she made a ruling that was deemed inordinately preferential to the former president and later overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals as unlawful. Many have since speculated that she will continue to rule in ways that will benefit Trump, leading to calls for her to recuse herself from the case, which she has given no indication that she will do.

During a Saturday interview with journalist and YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, Kirschner, a veteran federal prosecutor and legal analyst specializing in the many cases facing Trump, put forward three potential problems that Cannon could cause for the upcoming trial.

"First of all, because this is unprecedented, we've never tried a criminal former president of the United States for his crimes before, we've never had to confront the issue about whether the appointed federal judge or the assigned federal judge is conflicted out if that is the president, if the defendant in the case is the president that appointed the judge," Kirschner said.

He further argued that, since the law requires a judge to recuse themselves for even the appearance of a conflict of interest, any judge should do so if the defendant in a case is the president who appointed them.

Secondly, Kirschner said that Cannon lacks the experience to oversee such an unprecedented and high-stakes trial, given that she has reportedly only overseen short, run-of-the-mill trials so far. Lastly, the legal analyst put forward the federal law requiring a judge to disqualify oneself under certain circumstances, as he discussed previously.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC