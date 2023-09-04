'Someone's Airport Crush' Sends Internet Into Meltdown

Hate dating apps and not had any luck finding love in real life? You might want to be on the lookout while waiting for your next flight, as you could be "someone's airport crush," according to a viral post by one traveler, who has since become everyone's "internet crush."

The clip was posted six days ago by Finn (@finntr on Instagram), who is a digital creator based in Berlin, Germany, according to his Instagram profile. It has 3 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a man adjusting the camera before sitting back in a chair in what appears to be an airport. He is seen with his arms crossed and legs stretched out in front.

A stock image of a man in a suit sitting next to a suitcase at an airport gate. A video of a traveler reminding others that they could be "someone's airport" crush has gone viral on Instagram. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Appearing nonchalant with earbuds in while looking to the side, he flashes a slight grin and looks back at the camera before the clip ends.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "Remember you are someone's airport crush." A caption shared with the post simply says: "Don't forget."

As enjoyable as it might be to have sparks fly with a stranger you meet at an airport, online dating apps and websites have been "instrumental in forging meaningful connections," according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.

The study found that three in 10 Americans have used a dating app or site and 12 percent say they "have married or been in a committed relationship with someone they first met through a dating site or app," rather than via chance encounters at an airport, as noted in the popular Instagram post.

Instagram users have swooned over the man in the latest viral clip.

User mariachiara.catania wrote: "Mamma mia," while felipersonalbh said: "U would be mine [my airport crush]."

Insta users then kept upping the ante, with maritvely writing: "Not only airport crush."

"You're already someone's internet crush," user leetlworld noted, while nd_.155 said: "You're my internet crush."

User soni.com.ar added: "You are my everywhere crush..."

And martagarvi15 took it even further, writing: "You would be crush even in the worst place you can imagine."

User michaelmorganb, however, was not as impressed. He posted: "Why do extremely attractive people need this validation so bad. It's pretty clear you're gonna be someone's airport crush dude you don't need 700 people in your comments section to tell up this and I think you know that too lol [laugh out loud]," in a comment that got 1,439 likes.

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via Instagram and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.