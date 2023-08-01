Travel

Airport Staff Care for Dogs Exiting Plane, Delighting Viewers—'How Gentle'

By
Travel

A video of dogs in crates being carefully unloaded from a Virgin Australia plane has gone viral on TikTok.

The footage shows dogs being brought out from a plane and onto a transfer cart, one crate at a time. A glimpse of a white, fluffy-hair pup can be seen through the door of one of the three crates placed on the cart.

The clip was posted by TikTok user Bridget (@bridgethustwaite) and has gained 1.8 million views. A caption shared with the post reads: "Here I am minding my damn business in the @Virgin Australia lounge!! White floofy i think is called trinx, owner Helen, your dog is safe!!"

Dogs in crates being transported at airport.
Stock images show dogs being transported in crates at an airport. A video of dogs in crates being unloaded from a plane has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

In a later comment, user Helen Chen, who appeared to be the owner of the "white floofy" dog, wrote: "Haha his name is Tricks :) thanks for the video."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that "different airlines have different rules about whether and how a pet can travel. Depending on the airline, your pet may be able to travel on your flight either in the cabin or in the cargo hold."

The U.S. Department of Transportation details various requirements that must be fulfilled under the Animal Welfare Act when transporting pets. For example, cages and other shipping containers have to meet "the minimum standard for size, ventilation, strength, sanitation and design for safe handling."

Only small dogs and cats are allowed to travel in a plane cabin, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It says that "some airlines may not even allow them in, and will transport them as special baggage in a heated and ventilated hold."

Several TikTokers couldn't bear the thought of having their pets travel in the cargo hold of a plane. However, the IATA says: "Do not worry, cats and dogs actually travel better this way because it is quieter and they will rest in a darkened environment."

@bridgethustwaite

Here i am minding my damn business in the @Virgin Australia lounge!! 😭😭 White floofy i think is called trinx, owner Helen, your dog is safe!!

♬ original sound - Bridget

TikTokers were pleasantly surprised to see how gentle the airport workers appeared to be while handling the dogs in the clip.

User ally said: "I'm so glad to see how gentle and kind they are to the animals, poor things have no clue what's going on."

The original poster replied: "I know it would be so scary for them!!!"

User computeronee agreed, saying: "They handled them with great care though. Very nice to see."

User zarola525 said: "I like how gentle the person is. The right person for the job."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. The video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

