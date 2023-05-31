Al Pacino Expecting Fourth Child At 83 Sparks Wave of Memes, Jokes

The internet is reacting with incredulity at the news that actor Al Pacino is expecting another child at the age of 83.

Pacino's baby news comes days after it was revealed his occasional co-star Robert De Niro recently had his seventh child at the age of 79.

Multiple outlets have reported that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant with Pacino's child. According to the Daily Mail, representatives for The Godfather actor have confirmed the news.

The age difference between Pacino and his partner was discussed across social media, while others contextualized how old Pacino will be during his child's life.

Main image, Al Pacino, pictured in April 2023, is expecting a baby at the age of 83 with 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah, pictured inset, in 2018. The internet is reacting with incredulity at the news. Dominik Bindl / SMXRF/Getty Images / GC Images

It was pointed out by several social media users that on his upcoming child's 18th birthday, Pacino will be over 100 years old. Noting the age difference between Pacino and Alfallah, others realized that Pacino was 53 when his future partner was born.

"Not in my lifetime, could anyone have told me that Al Pacino and Robert De Niro would be walking their infants they biologically conceived while on Medicare and cholesterol meds, through Central Park in 2024," popular Twitter user @MissSassbox wrote, adding that they're "truly the greatest" of all time.

Pacino and De Niro both appeared in classic movies The Godfather Part II, Heat and The Irishman, which led to a huge number of jokes and memes being shared online.

"I guess Al Pacino and Robert De Niro were in Heat," wrote @JobyMageean on Twitter, referencing the fact that they're both expecting newborns around the same time.

Another said that Val Kilmer, their co-star from Heat has the opportunity to add to the joke.

A popular tweet used a Paul Rudd "Hey, look at us. Who'd have thought? Not me," meme reaction video to compare 83-year-old Pacino and 79-year-old De Niro.

While jokes were made, some were displeased, and others congratulated both actors. Some people turned their attention to the expectant mother Alfallah. Twitter user @DaveMcNamee3000 shared a collection of photos showing her with Al Pacino, and previously with Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood.

According to the Daily Mail, Alfallah dated Rolling Stones frontman Jagger, who was 74 at the time, when she was 22. She was also linked with Hollywood legend Eastwood, 91, in 2019 but insisted he was merely a family friend.

In 2018 she reportedly dated billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 61, and was also spotted out on dates with movie director Eli Roth, 51.

Her history of dating much older men led some online to suggest it's an example of hypergamy—marrying or forming a sexual relationship with a person of "superior sociological or educational background" according to the Oxford Dictionary.

"She was born when he was 53-years-old," @TanjiroTan wrote on Twitter." This is how hypergamy works."

One furious tweeter, @fairtyfuturism said the relationship and pregnancy "should be illegal" and should "repulse and offend you on a primal level."

Newsweek has reached out to Pacino's representatives via email for comment.