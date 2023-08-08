Alabama Boat Brawl Update: Police Release Names of Suspects

Alabama's Montgomery Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the boat brawl over the past weekend, including the names of three suspects.

During a press conference, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert identified the suspects as 48-year-old Richard Roberts, 23-year-old Allen Todd and 25-year-old Zachery Shipman.

Roberts had two outstanding warrants for assault in the third degree, and Todd and Shipman had one outstanding warrant each for assault in the third degree. Albert said that one of the suspects has turned himself in to the Selma Police Department and that the other two are expected to do the same. No other information on the suspects has been released by police.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a disturbance at Montgomery Riverfront Park. Videos posted across social media showed a brawl break out between a large number of people at the dock.

Albert said during the press conference that the brawl erupted after a group of people on a private pontoon boat refused to move from the dock where the Harriot II Riverboat was supposed to dock.

Members of the private pontoon boat then attacked the co-captain of the Harriot II, which resulted in other members of the boat jumping off and getting involved in the altercation.

