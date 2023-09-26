Supreme Court Conservatives Give Up Fight Over Alabama Maps

Conservatives on the Supreme Court have agreed that Alabama's Republican-drawn congressional map will be redrawn in the 2024 election.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the GOP attempt to keep a congressional map that only has one majority-Black district for the second time in three months, denying to hear an appeal from a lower court's ruling that invalidated the map for violating the Voting Rights Act.

Although the conservative justices on the bench had been split in June's decision on the same matter, none of them dissented in Tuesday's decision.

The court had previously struck down the congressional districts drawn by Alabama's Republican lawmakers in a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh siding with the three liberals on the court. The court's other four conservatives dissented in the June ruling.

After the Supreme Court forced Alabama to go back to the drawing board in June, lawmakers came up with a new map, but it still only had one majority-Black district and only increased the percentage of Black voters in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District from 30 percent to 40 percent. The state has seven congressional districts and Alabama's population is 27 percent Black.

Republicans won six of the seven seats in the last election, while Democrats won the majority-Black district. Democrats could have picked up an additional seat had a new map been approved.

The U.S. Supreme Court building photographed in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2023. The Supreme Court ruled that Alabama's Republican-drawn congressional map will be redrawn in 2024. Stefani Reynolds/AFP

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused emergency requests from Republican state officials seeking to temporarily block the lower court rulings as proceedings to approve a new map remain ongoing. The lower court judges had thrown out the GOP-drawn new map arguing that it failed to follow the Supreme Court's June ruling.

In the earlier decision, conservatives of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Clarence Thomas, said that they preferred for the situation to "not require the federal judiciary to decide the correct racial apportionment of Alabama's congressional seats."

Thomas added that the lower court's approach to the Voting Rights Act made the law "nothing more than a racial entitlement to roughly proportional control of elective offices...wherever different racial groups consistently prefer different candidates."

In his request to block the lower court rulings, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cited the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action in college admissions as part of a reason why Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was no longer justified.

In June, the court effectively ended race-conscious admission programs at universities and colleges across the country, striking down decades of precedent that upheld affirmative action.