Alabama Star Tony Mitchell Evaded Police in 141 mph Chase Before Arrest

It has been revealed that a vehicle driven by Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell evaded police at 141 mph before it was later found and stopped.

Police in Holmes County, Florida, said that Mitchell was arrested last Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute.

Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, was charged with the same marijuana offense and with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Police said that more than $7,000 in cash, 226 grams of marijuana and a loaded gun were found in the vehicle and that Mitchell had admitted to "fleeing law enforcement claiming Mr. Lewis told him to 'punch it.'"

Alabama coach, Nick Saban, said on Monday evening that Mitchell has been suspended by the team as the investigation continues.

Saban told a press conference that Mitchell needs to take responsibility for his actions: "There's no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time."

Nick Saban announces defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended following the freshman’s recent arrest.



Mitchell was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 class.



“There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbXn1Q4dcc — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 20, 2023

