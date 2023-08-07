Video Shows Alaska House Collapsing Due to Extreme Floods

Footage of a home in Alaska falling into floodwater caused by a glacier lake outburst has been shared widely, appearing on newscasts and going viral on social media.

The moment the structure collapsed was caught on camera from various angles, showing the house, near the state capital Juneau, perched on an eroded bank before tipping over into the fast-moving water.

A record-breaking swell in the Suicide Basin caused the mass discharge of water into the Mendenhall River at the weekend, with meteorologists startled by the 14.97 feet of water recorded on Saturday night. The previous record was 11.99 feet, set in July 2016, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Suicide Basin is a smaller outlet of the Mendenhall Glacier, which sits above Juneau. Since 2011, every summer the glacier has pushed water into the basin, which then bursts out causing flooding.

View of a section of the ice field of the Mendenhall Glacier, near Juneau, Alaska, January 6, 2014. A record-breaking discharge led to flooding and the collapse of several structures over the weekend. Cathy Murphy/Getty Images

A time-lapse of images from a camera monitoring the basin, taken in the past week, shows the level of water and ice in the basin suddenly dropping by several meters. The level is now expected to fall back to around 5.9 feet.

The NWS said in an update on Saturday that "areas that previously have not seen flooding" had been affected by the gushing water, while the Juneau Police Department said on Sunday that "at least two structures have been lost to the river," with others "at risk."

One clip of the impromptu demolition, posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday evening, has since been viewed nearly 62,000 times. It shows the multi-story house's roof being carried away by the river, before part of the foundations of a block of flats next door collapses into the floodwater.

Flooding in Juneau, AK caused a house to collapse. The flooding was caused by a glacial break near Suicide Basin.#AKwx pic.twitter.com/xOuKK4M17R — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 7, 2023

Sam Nolan, the resident who videoed the incident, said he watched the house slowly tip over for more than an hour. He told ABC News: "It was really sad to see, but all we could do was stand there and watch."

In another video, taken from further up the river, the reaction of bystanders is audible. "No f*****g way," one can be heard gasping.

An online fundraiser for the people living in the home was launched on Sunday and as of 3 a.m. ET on Monday, had seen donations of nearly $11,000.

It described the owners as teachers Elizabeth and Tom, who had been renting the home, and said their possessions and cat Leo were now gone. Newsweek could not immediately verify this information.

This afternoon in Juneau, Suicide Basin broke in Mendenhall Glacier, causing Mendenhall River to flood. pic.twitter.com/nSuge2xQa3 — Crude Magazine (@crudemag) August 6, 2023

The city of Juneau issued a local declaration of emergency on Saturday night, and said it would be in contact with residents in buildings deemed unsafe for occupation. They also noted that "a number of fuel tanks and hazardous material containers have been affected by the floodwaters."

It remains unconfirmed whether the occupants of the collapsed house were evacuated. Newsweek approached the Juneau Police Department via email for comment on Monday.

The local NWS station told the Juneau Empire that water had been flowing at 20,000 cubic feet a second; during the previous record in 2016, the rate was 16,000 cubic feet per second.

Aaron Jacobs, a senior hydrologist at the NWS in Alaska, told ABC that there had been less than a one percent chance of the level of flooding seen occurring. "We didn't even think that this was possible," he said.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said on Sunday that it was working with the U.S. Coast Guard to "identify the extent of any petroleum spills and whether any response actions are practical or feasible at this time." It urged local residents to report any spills they saw.