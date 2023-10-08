My Hangovers Got Really Bad—Then Doctors Discovered the Truth

Poppy Beguely was like any other teenager; she worked hard during the week and partied even harder on the weekends. But suddenly, her alcohol tolerance seemed to disappear and she was plagued with hangover symptoms that were more severe than usual.

Towards the end of 2021, Beguely started vomiting after a couple of alcoholic drinks and would break out in a rash all over her face and chest. These symptoms worsened and she would be left with no choice but to visit the emergency room.

At first, the now 20-year-old thought she had developed an alcohol allergy and believed vape pens were to blame as she was coughing up blood.

Unbeknown to the florist, she was battling cancer and it wasn't until a year later that she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Prior to falling ill, I would go out with friends a fair bit and I could drink a lot and I would feel fine the next day," she told Newsweek. "Sometimes I would have a little bit of a headache but nothing major.

"Then suddenly I noticed my tolerance was a lot less and my night would end with vomiting every time, even just after three drinks. The following day would be even worse. I would feel extremely unwell. I thought I might be allergic to alcohol.

"I would break out in a rash all over my face and chest. Then I started spewing up blood and having frequent nose bleeds."

In 2022, she was hospitalized twice after an evening out with friends and it wasn't long until the symptoms were present without a drop of booze.

Despite this, Beguely says she was misdiagnosed three times, with medical professionals suggesting multiple skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis, common skin conditions that cause irritation.

"The rashes ended up getting worse on a day-to-day basis and my face was completely covered.

"I was given medication and steroid cream but it never cleared up.

"At one point, I was even told I have irritable bowel syndrome," she told Newsweek.

Over the course of 12 months, Beguely's health deteriorated. Her symptoms continued along with frequent hot and cold sweats.

Beguely, from Auckland, in northern New Zealand, said: "I was conscious that something was wrong with me for a long time prior to the diagnosis.

"I had a persistent cough that wouldn't go away. I was very fatigued but for the most time I could do things people my age do but it was a struggle. I also had an extremely sore area on my tummy."

At the end of 2022, Beguely went to the doctors for a fourth time as she was suffering from neck pain.

"A lump on my neck appeared and that was the giveaway. I went to a doctor complaining of a sore neck and I forgot to mention the lump. I told him about my other symptoms and he left me to look at my notes.

"When he came back, he told me I have all of the symptoms of cancer. I got an urgent ultrasound, which didn't look good," she told Newsweek.

In February 2023, a few days before her 20th birthday, Beguely's world came crashing down. She was diagnosed with stage III Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"They discovered a tumor in my chest, neck and spleen," she told Newsweek.

On May 24, Beguely underwent chemotherapy for the final time after four months of the grueling treatment.

"I was distraught before starting therapy," she told Newsweek. "I think I was in survival mode for the entire time. I didn't have a lot of emotional capacity to deal with the news. My head went to getting through it. My family supported me massively; I couldn't have got through it without them.

She has since been told she is in remission. She is now sharing her story to raise awareness of the disease, which around 8,830 people are expected to be diagnosed with in the U.S. this year according to the American Cancer Society.

"It has been a journey to say the least. I believe everything happens for a reason; it has taught me a lot about the world."

What Is Hodgkin's Lymphoma?

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting immune system.

To understand this cancer, it helps to know about the lymph system which is made up mainly of cells called lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. The American Cancer Society lists two main types of lymphocytes:

B lymphocytes (B cells): B cells make proteins called antibodies to help protect the body from germs (bacteria and viruses).

T lymphocytes (T cells): There are many types of T cells. Some T cells destroy germs or abnormal cells in the body. Other T cells help boost or slow the activity of other immune system cells.

Lymph tissue can be found in many parts of the body, so this type of cancer can start almost anywhere.

Alcohol Intolerance Associated With Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Newsweek reached out to Dr. Daniel Landau, an oncologist and hematologist, to find out more about the link between alcohol and blood cancer.

Landau, of the Orlando Health Univerity of Florida Health Cancer Center, told Newsweek: "The association between alcohol intolerance and Hodgkin's lymphoma has been known for many years. Going back to the 1990s, there have been reports about this exact subject. In fact, when we take our medical training exams, what we specifically get asked about is a young female who reports feeling extremely ill after a night drinking with her friends, and we are supposed to predict that she has Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"This is, however, unusual. Most people with Hodgkin's lymphoma seek medical attention because they have pain in the chest or shortness of breath. The most common location for Hodgkin's to develop is in the center of the chest (mediastinum). Because of the growth there, the lungs, and sometimes even the heart, can be affected. Therefore, people become short of breath or have chest pain."

Landau told Newsweek: "We don't know exactly why patients suffer from alcohol intolerance. The theory is that the lymph glands, which become overtaken by lymphoma cells, can be impacted from the blood vessels increasing and shrinking around them.

"Alcohol is known to cause blood vessels to do exactly that, increase and shrink. While alcohol intolerance is rare, when patients have sudden alcohol intolerance, we are taught that Hodgkin's lymphoma, specifically, is a possible cause of it. It is not thought that the alcohol leads to the lymphoma, but rather the alcohol brings on the symptoms of the lymphoma."

Cancer Misdiagnosis

According to the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management of the American Hospital Association data, lung, colorectal, prostate, or breast cancer are commonly misdiagnosed.

Beguely urges people with health concerns to follow their gut feeling.

She told Newsweek: "You know your body more than anyone in this world so make sure you fight for more tests if you fear something is serious.

"Health is wealth at the end of the day. If you feel something is wrong, don't let anyone else tell you otherwise."