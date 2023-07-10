Alex Jones Calls for God To 'Blow Up the Planet'

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has called on God to destroy the world to spite the "globalists" he claimed will "blow up the planet" if they don't win.

Jones made this plea for the destruction of the world during his show on Sunday and said he was hopeful God would take this action for the sake of the children of the world.

Jones also suggested there is an ongoing war and said he was cautious that the "globalists" of the establishment would act rashly as they feel "they are cornered" now.

"We have to talk to the establishment and say 'you know you have lost, we'll give you absentia, you can go and take some of your stolen money, '"Jones said.

"People will say 'don't be a wimp, we want vengeance', no. You look at how wars get ended properly because you just, you just, you mark them. You expose them. By mark them, I mean mark them in the media.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Speaking on his show InfoWars, Jones called on God to destroy the world. Getty

"You expose them, and then you destroy their names politically, and culturally, and, and then you let them go because they will blow stuff. They will blow the planet up if they're cornered now.

Jones added that he was trying to give the globalists "a way out" but said they were aware "they were not going to win this round". He also claimed that the world was on the brink of being controlled by Satanists and he was not prepared to lose the war to them.

"I'm not the type of guy that just says let's play dice with this. There is a 60 percent chance that if either side doesn't give up they are going to blow the planet up," Jones continued.

"We might as well just blow up the planet then because if they are in control it is pure Satanism, pedophilia, animal-human clones, them playing God, a psychotic mad scientist situation, so let's just cauterize it, vaporize it,

"They are ready to blow it up, if they are going to lose, I am ready to blow it up if we lose too.

"I think instead of them getting full satanic control of the planet and doing this, turning us into lab rats, I think God should go ahead and vaporize it, if that is the right thing to do.

"Seriously, I'm not praying to God to vaporize the earth, I want to fix things, I want to turn it around.

"But if it gets to the point where we are not going to turn it around and God knows that and we have chosen wrong, as for the children's sake, God should not allow the Earth to continue on to produce children for this thing to feed on.

"I ask God, respectfully, to blow the planet up immediately. I want God to blow it up now instead of doing this."

Newsweek has contacted InfoWars via email for comment.