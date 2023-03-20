Murdaugh Family's Personal Items Set To Go Up for Auction: 'Negative Vibes'

Items belonging to Alex Murdaugh's family are set to be auctioned off later this week, according to reports.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, once a prominent South Carolina attorney was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder for the 2021 killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22.

The Liberty Auction House confirmed to Fox Carolina that they are planning to auction off items from the Murdaughs' property in Colleton County, according to a WTOC report.

Some items included the family's couch and monogram pillows; images of the items were shared on the auction house's Facebook page.

A Facebook post from the auction house on March 17 read: "We hope you all are having a fun & safe St. Patrick's Day! Here is a glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina. We still have a lot of setting up to do but we can't wait to see everyone Thursday night! 🍀"

Some social media users remarked that they would feel uncomfortable buying the items due to the connection with the family and the subsequent murders.

One social media user commented: "Who in the world would want any of Alex Murdaugh's in their home? It would give off negative vibes."

Another user made a similar comment and wrote: "I wouldn't want NONE of their belongings. I would be concerned with bringing bad spirits [into] my home."

Other social media users were more sympathetic to the late Maggie Murdaugh as her possessions were being auctioned off after her murder.

One user wrote: "I couldn't possibly buy Maggie's most treasured personal items. She didn't deserve her fatal ending. They may be valuable as savings, but I couldn't possibly purchase them. RIP."

Another user questioned why the items were being sold off rather than donated. A user wrote: "I wonder which relative contacted the auction house. I find it fascinating that they would sell her clothes on (the e-commerce website) Poshmark. It is just so strange that they could sell her things. I would think they would donate or throw away what they don't want to keep. I'm in the estate business and this is just so disrespectful."

Newsweek has contacted Liberty Auction on Facebook and via email for comment.

In addition to the items belonging to the Murdaughs being sold, according to a Dakota News Now report, the property where Murdaugh killed his family is also being sold.

The 1,700-acre hunting estate is listed by the Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm. A spokesperson told FOX Carolina that the property was under contract but did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275-square-foot home, guest cottage, equipment shed, a fishpond, kennels, and a shooting range.