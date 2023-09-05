Alex Murdaugh Lawyers' New Bombshell Claims About Trial

Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's defense team is accusing the Colleton County clerk of court of jury tampering during Murdaugh's murder trial, according to new court documents.

On March 2, Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder for the 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22. The following day at his sentencing, Murdaugh was sentened to life in prison without parole. The 11-person jury deliberated for under three hours following the six-week trial.

"Murdaugh defenses says: during trial the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, instructed jurors not to be "misled" by evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh's defense," NewsNation Senior national correspondent Brian Entin wrote on X, formally Twitter, on Tuesday.

"She told jurors not to be "fooled by" Mr. Murdaugh's testimony in his own defense."

"Hill invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty. Ms. Hill pressured jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it "shouldn't take them long," the defense team wrote in the filing sent to Newsweek.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian, who previously represented Murdaugh during his murder trial, scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina, he told Newsweek on Monday. Harpootlian also confirmed to Newsweek his intent to file for a new trial but declined to elaborate on what the newly discovered evidence is.

According to the filing, the defense also accused Hill of telling a juror "that everything Mr. Murdaugh has said has been lies."

Meanwhile, during the trial, Murdaugh testified in his own defense. During his testimony, he confirmed that he lied to investigators about where he was when his wife and son were killed. He testified that it was his voice on a recording that prosecutors used to put him at the scene of the murders. Murdaugh previously said that he was not home the night they were killed, and he said he lied because of "paranoid thinking" that he blamed on his addiction to painkillers. But he denied he killed his family.

"I didn't shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever," Murdaugh said.

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty

When discussing his son, whom he said he "couldn't be any closer" to, Murdaugh got visibly upset and broke down crying. He also described calling 911 after finding his wife and son dead.

"I don't know why I tried to turn him over," Murdaugh told the jury. "I mean, my boy's laying face down. He's done the way he's done. His head was the way his head was. I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk. I didn't know what to do."

Newsweek has reached out to Murdaugh's lawyer for additional comment via email.

Update 9/5/2023, 12:20 p.m. ET: This story was updated to indicated that Newsweek obtained the court filing.