Alicia Navarro's Mother Speaks of 'Miracle' After Missing Daughter's Return

The mother of Alicia Navarro, who was reported missing as a 14-year-old in Glendale, Arizona, has issued a video statement following the news her daughter has been found safe four years later.

On Wednesday, Glendale Police Department media manager Jose Santiago held a press briefing confirming that Navarro had been located in a small Montana town. The name of the town where she was found is not being shared at this time for reasons of privacy.

Navarro's family reported her missing in September 2019 after she left a note for her parents. The note said she was leaving her home in Glendale but would later return. Police previously described her as a high-functioning autistic teen.

Navarro was found when she identified herself to a local police department in Montana. Police have previously spoken to Newsweek and said investigations into what the now 18-year-old Navarro had been doing during her absence are "far from closed."

Alicia Navarro, a teen who had been missing for four years, is seen in this picture.

In her statement, Navarro's mother Jessica Nunez, called on other parents with missing children not to give up hope of them being found.

"I do feel I owe this video to the community and to God," she said in the video that was shared on Twitter by 12 News journalist Bianca Buono. "I first of all want to give glory to God for answering their prayers and for this miracle.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example. Miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight.

"My daughter, Alicia Navarro, was missing since September 15th 2019, she has been found safe.

"I do not know the details, I do confirm she is my daughter, she is alive and she is safe.

"This is recent news for me, it was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details but the important thing is she is alive.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example. Miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight."



"I want to thank the community and God for all that you have done."

Glendale Police Lieutenant Scott Waite also spoke at the police briefing and said he too was pleased that Navarro had been found.

"We will continue to work with our state, local federal partners and even across state lines to make sure that Alicia has everything that she needs," he said. "That she's taken care of, that her family is getting the help that they need, and that most importantly that this investigation is completed thoroughly and done correctly."

Speaking on what could have triggered Navarro to reveal her whereabouts, Waite said she likely felt both emotionally and mentally that she wanted to take the next steps in her life.

He added that he and her family wanted to help her move forward with leading a normal healthy adult life.

Newsweek has contacted the Glendale Police Department via email for comment.