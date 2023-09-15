Have 'Alien' Bodies Shown in Mexico Already Been Debunked? What to Know

In an unusual presentation this week, a pair of "non-human" corpses said to be at least 1,000 years old were displayed to Mexico's Congress, with suggestions the bodies could be from another planet.

The specimens were unveiled by self-proclaimed ufologist and journalist Jaime Maussan, in front of an audience of lawmakers and scientists on Tuesday. Maussan told the congressional session in Mexico City: "They are beings, non-humans who are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing we do not [think] there is a subsequent evolution."

However, within hours of the presentation making headlines across the world, web sleuths began to claim evidence was immediately available showing the remains should not be taken seriously.

A presentation was made to the Mexican Congress this week, with a self-described ufologist suggesting these specimens (pictured) were bodies of "non-human" extraterrestrials. Cámara de Diputados

Multiple Reddit posts, posted on September 13, 2023, which received tens of thousands of upvotes, claimed the "ET corpses" presented for the Mexican Congress were debunked in 2021.

Each of the posts included a video from 2021 that detailed a similar discovery made in 2016. The video argued anatomical anomalies suggested these "corpses" had been created by hand.

All of the Reddit posts include a clip from a video, published two years ago, about the "Nazca Humanoid Mummies." The video, by skeptics Scientists Against Myths, consulted palaeontological experts to find out whether the creatures in the video were part of a hoax.

The "mummies" were the subject of a 2020 documentary on the website Gaia, which is known for its pseudo-scientific and conspiratorial content.

The documentary followed the discovery of several sets of remains said to have been found in Peru between 2015 and 2016, which included what looked like the smaller, infant-like artifacts shown at the Mexican Congress.

During the documentary, x-rays of the remains appear. However, as Scientists Against Myths found, they contained a mixture of human and non-human bones, with joints incorrectly positioned to the extent that if these creatures were to attempt to stand or walk, they would fall apart.

These same creatures appear to match the "non-human" beings shown in the Mexican Congress earlier this week.

The ufologist who presented to the Mexican Congress this week, Jaime Maussan Flota, was also involved in the spread of the Nazca mummy story in 2017.

Newsweek has reached out to Maussan via a business email address for comment.

Furthermore, a 2021 paper published in the International Journal of Biology and Biomedicine, which analyzed a CT scan of the remains, said that "the head of the small body is largely made of a deteriorated llama braincase and other unidentified bones."

The paper concluded that "the finds are constructions of very high quality."

The remains seen in the Mexican Congress, the Gaia documentary, the Scientists Against Myths video, and scientific research do appear to be the same.

Maussan told Congress they were discovered in 2017, which is slightly after the original discovery according to data published at the time.

How this congressional hearing was allowed to go ahead, in spite of the evidence suggesting Maussan's claims are bogus, is another matter.

There has been renewed interest in UFOs and knowledge of alien life since the U.S. Congress held similar hearings. While no material like the "corpses" was presented, witnesses testified that the government had been aware of non-human activity since the 1930s during a session of the House Oversight Committee in late July.

One of the witnesses at that hearing, Ryan Graves, appeared at the Mexican Congress as well but condemned its content, calling the presentation of alleged alien remains as a "huge step backwards".

How NASA Responded

NASA has also questioned the legitimacy of the Mexico presentation's claims.

U.S. researchers have shown a far more liberal approach to claims of alien or "unidentified anomalous phenomenon" (UAP) sightings recently.

At a press conference this week for the release of a NASA report on UAP sightings, David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of the UAP Independent Study Team, was asked about the remains displayed in Mexico.

Spergel said if he were to make a recommendation to the Mexican government, he would advise that "if you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there."

Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research with NASA's Science Mission Directorate, added "One of the goals of what we're trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy toward science and sanity and you do that with data."