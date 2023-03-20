Alijah Martin's Showboating Sparks Anger: 'Pathetic and Embarrassing'

Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin has been criticized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the dying seconds of his team claiming a Sweet 16 berth in March Madness at the expense of Farleigh Dickinson.

With fewer than five seconds left of the second-round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, with FAU 78-70 up on history-making FDU, Martin ran clear. He looked set to score two points with an extravagant windmill dunk, only to miss.

Boos rang out around the Nationwide Arena, and Martin's coach was forced to apologize for his player's actions. The sophomore guard's attempt was then called out as "embarrassing" on social media.

At the end of the game, FAU coach Dusty May appeared to apologize to FDU head coach Tobin Anderson, who was said to be upset with Martin's actions.

Florida Atlantic have moved into the Sweet 16 for only the second time in their history. FAU will face Tennessee in the East Region semifinals on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The attempted dunk provoked anger on social media as Martin was labeled "pathetic" for his unsportsmanlike actions.

One basketball fan tweeted: "Alijah Martin Attempted The Unwritten Rule At The End Of The Game & Showed No Sportsmanship."

Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin tries a huge dunk with the game out of hand in the final seconds and hears boos.



FAU head coach Dusty May appears to apologize to FDU head coach Tobin Anderson, who was upset.🏀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Is2rIF8GJx — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 20, 2023

Another questioned why Martin was a no-show at the postgame press conference. The poster tweeted a photo of the player's empty seat on the podium: "Wonder why Alijah Martin didn't show up to the post game press conference."

Wonder why Alijah Martin didn’t show up to the post game press conference. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7gSFQTNPyx — Keegan Platt (@keegan_platt) March 20, 2023

A third was incandescent with disgust for Martin's actions, tweeting: "Not only did Alijah Martin try a wind-mill dunk as the clocks running out against a 16 seed, but he missed it. Pathetic and embarrassing."

In defense of the guard, one person tweeted: "Martin is actually a really nice kid. The entire staff and team are terrific people. His teammates already got on him for it, and I'm sure he feels badly. Not a huge deal."

FDU had written a piece of history in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The side became just the second No. 16 seed to upset the No. 1 when they dumped Purdue out of the competition.

Florida Atlantic coach May praised FDU in his assessment of the game as he hopes to guide his team into the Elite Eight for a first time.

May said: "Hats off to FDU. Incredibly hard to prepare for. Such a tough matchup. And their scrappiness, physicality, was exceptional. We just made enough plays to win. We settled in against their press and just had enough in us.''

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about March Madness? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.