Mystery as LA Teenager Found After Four Months May Have Been Held Captive

A Los Angeles County teenager who went missing for four months may have been held captive, according to reports.

Alinka Castaneda, 16, left her family home in Carson, California, and was seen entering an unknown vehicle in the 2300 block of South Carodale Avenue at 5 a.m. on January 1 2023, according to police.

On Monday April 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced that she had been found, but didn't give further details. The circumstances under which she was found and her current condition aren't yet known.

An image produced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for her missing poster. Alinka Castaneda has since been located after going missing on January 1. Getty

According to a KTLA 5 report, Castaneda's family initially believed she had run away, but said they had later received distressing calls from the 16 year-old during her four-month absence.

Retired LAPD detective and private investigator Moses Castillo said he has been working with the family during the search for Castaneda and explained the phone calls.

Speaking on NewsNation on Sunday, Castillo said: "In this phone call, she actually shared with her sister and her mom that she didn't know where she was then and wouldn't be allowed to leave. She sounded like she was under duress and stressing out."

Castillo also said he and the authorities became aware of the individual or individuals responsible for her disappearance and issued a message to her alleged captors.

He said: "I can tell you this, it is an adult male, for sure, at least one, could be more. We know his name, we are just not ready to release it and we know that he is running scared.

"So do the right thing, I know who you are, we will come after you if we have to. But I am asking you to do the right thing and take her to USC Medical Center and drop her off.

"Let me know when you want to do that, it will just be me, nobody else and I will take her to the hospital and we will get her reunited with her family."

Castillo also reiterated that that there was no teenager who could live on their own without any support unless they were being trafficked in this manner, but didn't clarify whether, at this time, he and the authorities believe that is what was happening to Castaneda.

Speaking to Newsweek, Castillo said that Castaneda's mother will be speaking to media in a few days.

Following her initial disappearance, a reward of $100,000 was offered for information leading to the safe return of Castaneda and for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

It isn't yet clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Newsweek has contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via the contact form on its official website for comment.