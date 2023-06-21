All the 2023 NBA Draft Odds and Ways to Bet

Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne Levallois in action during the Playoffs Betclic ELITE - Finale Episode 3 basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois and AS Monaco Basket at Roland Garros Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France, on 15 June 2023.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the annual NBA draft will take place, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs will be on the clock first and are widely expected to draft 7'3 French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Even though there isn't much drama surrounding the first-overall selection, online sportsbooks have posted a plethora of additional betting markets to liven up the night.

The first table below shows the odds for the top-four favorites to be selected with each of the first ten picks in Thursday's draft. The ensuing sections list over/under draft positions for notable prospects, followed by odds to be selected in the top-five and top-ten picks.

2023 NBA Draft Odds (by Pick Number)

Pick (Team) Favorite Second-Favorite Third-Favorite Fourth-Favorite #1 (San Antonio) Victor Wembanyama (-20000) Scoot Henderson (+5000) Brandon Miller (+10000) Amen Thompson (+10000) #2 (Charlotte) Brandon Miller (-400) Scoot Henderson (+200) Amen Thompson (+5000) Multiple Players (+10000) #3 (Portland) Scoot Henderson (-280) Brandon Miller (+180) Amen Thompson (+1500) Cam Whitmore (+2000) #4 (Houston) Amen Thompson (-220) Cam Whitmore (+290) Ausar Thompson (+600) Brandon Miller (+1200) #5 (Detroit) Jarace Walker (+170) Ausar Thompson (+225) Cam Whitmore (+250) Amen Thompson (+500) #6 (Orlando) Ausar Thompson (+185) Cam Whitmore (+275) Jarace Walker (+425) Anthony Black (+450) #7 (Indiana) Taylor Hendricks (+180) Jarace Walker (+190) Ausar Thompson (+450) Cam Whitmore (+500) #8 (Washington) Anthony Black (+160) Taylor Hendricks (+450) Jarace Walker (+475) Ausar Thompson (+500) #9 (Utah) Taylor Hendricks (+350) Anthony Black (+400) Gradey Dick (+450) Bilal Coulibaly (+500) #10 (Dallas) Dereck Lively (+180) Gradey Dick (+330) Taylor Hendricks (+400) Kobe Bufkin (+500)

The odds above and below come from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Each of the top-four picks has a heavy favorite, though two through four pale in comparison to Wembanyana at #1. The French center is -20000, which amounts to a 99.5 percent implied probability.

Arizona standout Brandon Miller is the heavy favorite to go second overall at -400 (80 percent implied probability) while Scoot Henderson of NBA G League Ignite is a -280 chalk to go third (73.7 percent).

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

2023 NBA Draft Over/Under Draft Position

Player Over/Under Previous Team Anthony Black 8.5 (+260o/-350u) Arkansas (NCAA) Ausar Thompson 5.5 (-220o/+175u) City Reapers (Overtime Elite League) Bilal Coulibaly 11.5 (-130/+100u) Metropolitans 92 (France) Cason Wallace 13.5 (-145o/+115u) Kentucky (NCAA) Gradey Dick 10.5 (-300o/+220u) Kansas (NCAA) Jarace Walker 6.5 (-130o/+100u) Houston (NCAA) Jordan Hawkins 15.5 (-135o/+105u) UConn (NCAA) Keyonte George 13.5 (-310o/+230u) Baylor (NCAA) Kobe Bufkin 12.5 (+150o/-200u) Michigan (NCAA) Leonard Miller 21.5 (+125o/-155u) Ignite (G League) Taylor Hendricks 8.5 (-130o/+100u) UCF (NCAA)

In the table above, "over" is synonymous with later, while "under" means earlier. As an example, the over/under for Anthony Black (8.5) favors the under (-350), meaning the Arkansas product is favored to be drafted earlier than the #9 pick, while 9th or later is a +260 underdog.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Odds to Be Picked in Top 5 of 2023 NBA Draft

Player Odds Brandon Miller -10000 Amen Thompson -1600 Cam Whitmore -200 Jarace Walker +110 Ausar Thompson +175 Taylor Hendricks +1000 Anthony Black +1200 Keyonte George +2000 Bilal Coulibaly +3000 Gradey Dick +5000 Kobe Bufkin +5000 Cason Wallace +5000 Nick Smith Jr. +7500 Jett Howard +7500 Rayan Rupert +7500 Jordan Hawkins +7500 Kris Murray +10000 Gregory Jackson +10000

The biggest prospects - Wembanyana and Henderson - are not listed in the top-five odds as it's taken for granted that they will be selected. Even Miller is listed at a prohibitively short -10000 - a 99 percent implied probability - with Amen Thompson's -1600 odds also well over 90 percent (94.12).

A name to steer clear of here is Cam Whitmore at -200, at least based on the odds by pick number. Whitmore is +2000 to go third overall, +250 to go fourth overall, and +275 to go fifth. The cumulative implied probability of those three props is only 58.97 percent, whereas the implied probability of his -200 odds to go in the top five is 66.7 percent. In other words, the odds-by-position indicate his -200 odds to go in the top five have a significantly negative expected value.

If you do think Whitmore has the potential to go in the top five, it makes more sense to target his odds to be selected third, fourth, and/or fifth, instead of laying -200 juice on going anywhere in the top five.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Odds to Be Picked in Top 10 of 2023 NBA Draft

Player Odds Anthony Black -3000 Taylor Hendricks -2000 Dereck Lively +150 Bilal Coulibaly +190 Kobe Bufkin +200 Gradey Dick +220 Cason Wallace +300 Jalen Hood-Schifino +1200 Nick Smith Jr. +2000 Jordan Hawkins +2500 Keyonte George +3000

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.