All the 2023 NBA Draft Odds and Ways to Bet

By
Victor Wembanyama on the court
Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne Levallois in action during the Playoffs Betclic ELITE - Finale Episode 3 basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois and AS Monaco Basket at Roland Garros Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France, on 15 June 2023. Christian Liewig/Getty Images
Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the annual NBA draft will take place, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs will be on the clock first and are widely expected to draft 7'3 French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Even though there isn't much drama surrounding the first-overall selection, online sportsbooks have posted a plethora of additional betting markets to liven up the night.

The first table below shows the odds for the top-four favorites to be selected with each of the first ten picks in Thursday's draft. The ensuing sections list over/under draft positions for notable prospects, followed by odds to be selected in the top-five and top-ten picks.

2023 NBA Draft Odds (by Pick Number)

Pick (Team)FavoriteSecond-FavoriteThird-FavoriteFourth-Favorite
#1 (San Antonio)Victor Wembanyama (-20000)Scoot Henderson (+5000)Brandon Miller (+10000)Amen Thompson (+10000)
#2 (Charlotte)Brandon Miller (-400)Scoot Henderson (+200)Amen Thompson (+5000)Multiple Players (+10000)
#3 (Portland)Scoot Henderson (-280)Brandon Miller (+180)Amen Thompson (+1500)Cam Whitmore (+2000)
#4 (Houston)Amen Thompson (-220)Cam Whitmore (+290)Ausar Thompson (+600)Brandon Miller (+1200)
#5 (Detroit)Jarace Walker (+170)Ausar Thompson (+225)Cam Whitmore (+250)Amen Thompson (+500)
#6 (Orlando)Ausar Thompson (+185)Cam Whitmore (+275)Jarace Walker (+425)Anthony Black (+450)
#7 (Indiana)Taylor Hendricks (+180)Jarace Walker (+190)Ausar Thompson (+450)Cam Whitmore (+500)
#8 (Washington)Anthony Black (+160)Taylor Hendricks (+450)Jarace Walker (+475)Ausar Thompson (+500)
#9 (Utah)Taylor Hendricks (+350)Anthony Black (+400)Gradey Dick (+450)Bilal Coulibaly (+500)
#10 (Dallas)Dereck Lively (+180)Gradey Dick (+330)Taylor Hendricks (+400)Kobe Bufkin (+500)

The odds above and below come from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Each of the top-four picks has a heavy favorite, though two through four pale in comparison to Wembanyana at #1. The French center is -20000, which amounts to a 99.5 percent implied probability.

Arizona standout Brandon Miller is the heavy favorite to go second overall at -400 (80 percent implied probability) while Scoot Henderson of NBA G League Ignite is a -280 chalk to go third (73.7 percent).

2023 NBA Draft Over/Under Draft Position

PlayerOver/UnderPrevious Team
Anthony Black8.5 (+260o/-350u)Arkansas (NCAA)
Ausar Thompson5.5 (-220o/+175u)City Reapers (Overtime Elite League)
Bilal Coulibaly11.5 (-130/+100u)Metropolitans 92 (France)
Cason Wallace13.5 (-145o/+115u)Kentucky (NCAA)
Gradey Dick10.5 (-300o/+220u)Kansas (NCAA)
Jarace Walker6.5 (-130o/+100u)Houston (NCAA)
Jordan Hawkins15.5 (-135o/+105u)UConn (NCAA)
Keyonte George13.5 (-310o/+230u)Baylor (NCAA)
Kobe Bufkin12.5 (+150o/-200u)Michigan (NCAA)
Leonard Miller21.5 (+125o/-155u)Ignite (G League)
Taylor Hendricks8.5 (-130o/+100u)UCF (NCAA)

In the table above, "over" is synonymous with later, while "under" means earlier. As an example, the over/under for Anthony Black (8.5) favors the under (-350), meaning the Arkansas product is favored to be drafted earlier than the #9 pick, while 9th or later is a +260 underdog.

Odds to Be Picked in Top 5 of 2023 NBA Draft

PlayerOdds
Brandon Miller-10000
Amen Thompson-1600
Cam Whitmore-200
Jarace Walker+110
Ausar Thompson+175
Taylor Hendricks+1000
Anthony Black+1200
Keyonte George+2000
Bilal Coulibaly+3000
Gradey Dick+5000
Kobe Bufkin+5000
Cason Wallace+5000
Nick Smith Jr.+7500
Jett Howard+7500
Rayan Rupert+7500
Jordan Hawkins+7500
Kris Murray+10000
Gregory Jackson+10000

The biggest prospects - Wembanyana and Henderson - are not listed in the top-five odds as it's taken for granted that they will be selected. Even Miller is listed at a prohibitively short -10000 - a 99 percent implied probability - with Amen Thompson's -1600 odds also well over 90 percent (94.12).

A name to steer clear of here is Cam Whitmore at -200, at least based on the odds by pick number. Whitmore is +2000 to go third overall, +250 to go fourth overall, and +275 to go fifth. The cumulative implied probability of those three props is only 58.97 percent, whereas the implied probability of his -200 odds to go in the top five is 66.7 percent. In other words, the odds-by-position indicate his -200 odds to go in the top five have a significantly negative expected value.

If you do think Whitmore has the potential to go in the top five, it makes more sense to target his odds to be selected third, fourth, and/or fifth, instead of laying -200 juice on going anywhere in the top five.

Odds to Be Picked in Top 10 of 2023 NBA Draft

PlayerOdds
Anthony Black-3000
Taylor Hendricks-2000
Dereck Lively+150
Bilal Coulibaly+190
Kobe Bufkin+200
Gradey Dick+220
Cason Wallace+300
Jalen Hood-Schifino+1200
Nick Smith Jr.+2000
Jordan Hawkins+2500
Keyonte George+3000

Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
