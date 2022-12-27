All the Claims George Santos Now Admits 'Embellishing'

Republican Representative-elect George Santos has admitted that parts of his biography were inaccurate and that he is guilty of "embellishing" his resumé during the recent midterm elections.

Santos, who won election in New York's 3rd congressional district, spoke to The New York Post on Monday and said his claims about his work experience and education were wrong.

However, Santos also defended himself against accusations that he isn't really gay and said the controversy around his resumé "will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good."

The interview comes after The New York Times published an investigation into Santos' claims about his personal history and some Democrats have called for him to step down.

Here's a breakdown of what Santos said about "embellishing" his resumé.

Didn't Work for Goldman Sachs

Santos has said he "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and blamed "poor choice of words" for giving the impression that he had.

The Republican said he had worked as vice president at a company called Link Bridge, which did business with both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Santos made "capital introductions" between clients and investors while at the company and the firm dealt with the Wall Street giants.

"I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly," Santos said.

Never Graduated From College

Santos had previously claimed he'd received a degree from Baruch College in 2010 but he told The New York Post on Monday that that was not the case.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume," he told the newspaper. "I own up to that ... We do stupid things in life."

Not Jewish But 'Clearly Catholic'

Santos has been criticized for claiming that he has Jewish ancestry, including saying that his mother was Jewish.

He told The New York Post that he was "clearly Catholic" and his grandmother had told stories about being Jewish and converting to Catholicism.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Does Not Own 13 Properties

Santos also admitted that he doesn't own 13 different properties as he previously claimed. He said he lives with his sister in Huntington but is looking to buy his own home.

"George Santos does not own any properties," the Republican said.

A Happily Married Gay Man

Santos hit back at accusations that he isn't in fact a gay man after it emerged he had previously been married to a woman.

The congressman-elect admitted that he had been married to a woman from 2012 until their divorce in 2017 but said he was now a happily married gay man.

"I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It's personal stuff," Santos told The New York Post. He said that relationship "got a little toxic."

"I'm very much gay," he said. "I'm OK with my sexuality. People change. I'm one of those people who change."

Denies Criminal Record in Brazil

Santos denied an allegation made by The New York Times that a criminal charge had been filed against him Brazil.



"I am not a criminal here—not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world," Santos said. "Absolutely not. That didn't happen."

