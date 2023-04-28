Alligator Sought After Being Pictured With Metal Rod Through Its Eyes

Wildlife lovers are trying to help an alligator in Florida after it was pictured with a metal rod through its eye.

The photograph, posted to Facebook on Thursday evening by wildlife biologist, presenter and videographer, Gator Chris also known as Chris Gillette, shows the reptile with the hook protruding from its eye.

"This poor gator, we're trying to get him help! I've gotten a million messages about this poor gator, we've been trying to talk to people to get this gator help," Gillette wrote in the Facebook post. "But as usual when there's a gator somewhere you have to go through the proper channels and find the person permitted for that area, I CANNOT just go respond to this on my own, it would be illegal."

Florida is home to 1.3 million alligators. There are also strict rules in place regarding handling of the animals in the state, since it's illegal to injure or kill one.

In his Facebook post, Gillette wrote that it is very important that the "proper people" are contacted to help the alligator.

"The state of FL is very strict and things have to be done their way or you get arrested and never get to help any other animals ever again," he wrote, adding that it's likely this alligator is in "so much pain."

"The worst part is it is very likely a human did this to the gator, unlikely it got in this situation on its own," Gillette continued.

It is not clear exactly where the alligator was pictured, but it is still alive for now.

Meanwhile, a local, Larry Demoret, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that he has been going to where the alligator is to check on it, adding that it lives "down the road." According to Demoret's Facebook page, he lives in New Port Richey.

"He seems to be OK but we've no idea how his injury is really affecting him," Demoret wrote. "My son called 3 different places today and they all said they don't do any kind of gator rescue, just removal and relocation. He even called Pasco County Animal Control and got a recorded message that told him to call his local animal authority."

Demoret is asking other social media users to recommend anyone who could help the injured reptile. He also included a message he received from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) Florida's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program in his post.

The email from FWC said: "Thank you for reaching out regarding your concern for the alligator with the foreign object sticking out of its head. Please be advised that removal efforts are ongoing at the request of a resident who resides on the body of water where the alligator is located."

Newsweek has contacted Gillette and the FWC for more information.

