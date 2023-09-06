Wildlife

Alligator With Missing Upper Jaw Spotted in Florida

By
Wildlife Alligators Florida Alligator Reptile

An alligator, with its upper jaw missing, has been spotted roaming around a Florida park, sparking debate about how the injury might have happened.

The alligator was pictured by a local woman who found it wandering in a remote park called Wilson's Landing, north of Orlando, WESH reported.

The shocking photo shows the alligator with the upper half of its jaws missing completely.

Alligator
A stock photo shows an alligator with its mouth open. An alligator missing its upper jaw has been spotted in Florida. Marianne Pfeil/Getty

It is not clear how the alligator came to be in this predicament, however there are several theories.

The alligator could have gotten into a fight with another. The reptiles are typically very territorial and fights between them can become vicious, causing severe injuries such as this one.

Another theory is that this alligator may have been caught in a trap, WESH reported. Traps, such as snares, are notorious for causing extreme damage such as this.

Snares are designed to clamp down on an animal, keeping it in place. This alligator's upper jaw could have been torn off in its struggle to escape.

HELP FOUND--UPDATES AT BOTTOM OF POSTIs anyone in the area that can HELP this poor alligator? I contacted the FWC immediately, but don't know how long...

Katrina Shadix, who is an executive director at nonprofit conservation group Bear Warriors United, posted a picture of the alligator to Facebook group Florida Friends of Wildlife Rehabbers & Rescuers, stating that she had emailed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help.

A licensed trapper was sent to the area to catch the alligator, however it jumped back into the water and became hard to catch.

"The licensed HUMANE trapper went into the shallow water to try to get him, but then the gator swam into the larger, deeper part," Shadix wrote on Facebook.

"We will never know who or what did this to the poor alligator. Some think the injury is from another gator; some think it's from a propeller; I think it might a snare trap injury."

Some Facebook users do not think there is much hope for this alligator.

"Unfortunately there is no way for anyone to save the gator, euthanasia is the only option," one Facebook user said. "It has no way to bite, chew or eat and it will slowly starve to death. Can you contain the gator? He needs to be contained and brought to a vet so he can be euthanized."

There are an estimated 1.3 million alligators living in Florida. Special permits are required to hunt the species.

They usually keep to their preferred habitats of waterways and swamps, meaning they rarely bother humans.

Licensed trappers may remove an alligator from an area if they deem that it is causing a disturbance or a danger to people, or if it needs help. However, conflicts are relatively rare and only occur if the reptile feels provoked in some way.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about alligators? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC