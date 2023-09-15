Funny

Alpaca Taken to Starbucks for 'Pupcup' Melts Hearts

Puppuccinos have become a popular treat for dogs lucky enough to experience the joy of a Starbucks drive-thru, but the lucky employees at a branch in Wisconsin had an unusual customer recently, much to their delight.

In a video posted by Eagle Eye Farm with over 3.5 million views, Oliver the alpaca can be seen being driven to Starbucks for his first Puppuccino, a small cup of whipped cream.

Vid of him trying french fries tmrrw#cute#starbucks#alpaca#aww#eagleeyefarm

Dawn, owner of Eagle Eye Farm, in River Falls, Wisconsin, makes the order, "a pupcup for my alpaca." She then drives to the next window to find all the members of staff eagerly waiting, their phones at the ready. "You are so adorable. I've got to get me an alpaca," says one of the employees.

In addition to owning almost 20 Huacaya alpacas, the Eagle Eye Farm website says that it is also home to Valais blacknose sheep, Suri llamas, Kunekune pigs, mini Highland cattle, and an eclectic group of chickens.

Huacaya alpacas originate from Peru and can live for 15 to 20 years. Native to the Andes Mountains in Peru, alpacas are used to living at 4,000 feet above sea level. "They have an exceptional climate tolerance that makes them highly adaptable to just about any climate," say PetKeen experts.

Huacaya alpacas are more common than their cousins, the Suri, which make up only 10 percent of the global population of alpaca.

What's the Difference Between a Llama and an Alpaca?

"Huacaya alpacas are intelligent, gentle, and curious, but they can be rather shy animals. They have springy, coiled hair that spins into tough, durable wool. Their hair and wool are lighter than that of a sheep," says PetKeen. Alpacas are bred almost exclusively for their wool, which comes in 52 different natural colors, and is one of the warmest, according to London Zoo.

"They don't drink much water and eat around 4 pounds of food per day, much less than their llama cousins," explain London Zoo's experts. "When alpaca babies are born, they'll hum to their mother who will hum back. As adults, alpacas may also hum when curious, happy, worried or cautious."

Alpacas and llamas are two different species and while both are native to South America, there are no wild llamas, according to Denver Zoo. "They were domesticated from wild guanacos (also classified as Lama glama or as a subspecies Lama glama guanicoe) 4,000 to 6,000 years ago and may be the first-known domesticated animal," the experts say. "Because they are domesticated, commercial herds are found in North America, Europe and Australia."

Alpaca
An alpaca in a meadow stares at the camera. One such animal going through a drive-thru Starbucks in Wisconsin has delighted viewers online. BlazenImages/Getty Images

Users on TikTok loved the video. "I [am] the barista handing out the pup cup at the window !!! this absolutely MADE my day, I still talk about this happening THANK YOU!!," commented someone claiming to be the girl in the video.

"Lol [Laugh out loud] they were so excited and I would have been too! that was freaking adorable and the little honking noises," commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Eagle Eye Farm via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC