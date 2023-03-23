Alvin Bragg Breaks Silence About Trump's Potential Arrest

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued his first response to a potential indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump on Thursday morning.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office provided Newsweek with a letter that Bragg sent to members of the House Judiciary Committee after they sent their own letter "demanding communications, documents, and testimony relating to Bragg's unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority and the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump."

Bragg has been investigating Trump for alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, in 2016.

In the letter, Bragg said that he has pledged that his office will "publicly state the conclusion of our investigation—whether we conduct our work without bringing charges, or move forward with an indictment."

Bragg went on to address the letter the House Judiciary Committee previously sent to his office and said, "Your letter dated March 20, 2023, (the 'Letter'), in contrast, is an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry."

As Bragg noted in his letter, over the weekend, Trump said in a TruthSocial post that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. Since the post, Trump and his allies, like House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, have continued to criticize Bragg.

